Linda Sarsour Gives a Horrible Insincere Apology

Linda Sarsour and Tamika Mallory, co-chairs of The Women’s March, were asked to step down for their continued anti-semitism and their attachment to hater Louis Farrakhan. Farrakhan calls Jews ‘scum’, ‘Satan’, and ‘termites. He is also anti-gay, anti-white, and anti-America.

The one calling for them to step down from their perch was the founder, Teresa Shook.

Both refused to disavow Farrakhan because that is who they are.

Linda Sarsour, a Democratic Socialist [Communist], has finally apologized for her anti-Semitic remarks, only it’s not a real apology. It’s way too little, too late. Notice how she doesn’t disavow Farrakhan and talks down to Jews.

NASTY WOMAN

Could this be more condescending? “we see you” By the way, this @lsarsour statement does not actually appear on the @womensmarch website, just on Twitter & Facebook via Google drive: https://t.co/sferaqIoeS pic.twitter.com/NMKGAlD8T7 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) November 21, 2018

Jeryl Bier is a Weekly Standards/NRO/WSJ freelance writer and he is exactly correct.

PHONY COMMIE

Sarsour is getting slammed all over social media although, sadly, she has her defenders.

Linda Sarsour’s apology is for far-Left extremists, not for Jews, not for LGTBQ, not for people who care about a constitutional society. — Nathan Wurtzel (@NathanWurtzel) November 21, 2018

This is NOT the right wing making up stories, these are actual tweets by @lsarsour! (Tweets linked below in reply.) Conspiracy theorist? ✔️

Anti Women ✔️

Antisemitic ✔️

Pro Farrakhan ✔️ Linda is not ‘associated’ with antisemites, SHE IS AN ANTISEMITE. CC: @Alyssa_Milano pic.twitter.com/YAbfFTnvk4 — The Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) November 19, 2018

Bier asks how many of the CBC members will be asked about their Farrakhan affiliation?

Now that the House is going to @TheDemocrats, how many of the @OfficialCBC members below who posed for this photo with @LouisFarrakhan in 2005 will be asked about him as they are put up for committee chair positions? https://t.co/VGFNQYXBwP pic.twitter.com/ds2hltSNlX — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) November 7, 2018

There really is no possible apology. This is how she feels — both she and Tamika are haters.

Sarsour recently called for people to stop ‘humanizing’ Jews.

RELATED STORY