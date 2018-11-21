Linda Sarsour Gives a Horrible Insincere Apology

S.Noble
Linda Sarsour and Tamika Mallory, co-chairs of The Women’s March, were asked to step down for their continued anti-semitism and their attachment to hater Louis Farrakhan. Farrakhan calls Jews ‘scum’, ‘Satan’, and ‘termites. He is also anti-gay, anti-white, and anti-America.

The one calling for them to step down from their perch was the founder, Teresa Shook.

Both refused to disavow Farrakhan because that is who they are.

Linda Sarsour, a Democratic Socialist [Communist], has finally apologized for her anti-Semitic remarks, only it’s not a real apology. It’s way too little, too late. Notice how she doesn’t disavow Farrakhan and talks down to Jews.

NASTY WOMAN

Jeryl Bier is a Weekly Standards/NRO/WSJ freelance writer and he is exactly correct.

PHONY COMMIE

Sarsour is getting slammed all over social media although, sadly, she has her defenders.

Bier asks how many of the CBC members will be asked about their Farrakhan affiliation?

There really is no possible apology. This is how she feels — both she and Tamika are haters.

Sarsour recently called for people to stop ‘humanizing’ Jews.

