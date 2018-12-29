Commie Michael Moore Shares His Deranged Christmas Fantasy

MSNBC host Chris Hayes’ asked Communist filmmaker Michael Moore on Friday night about what he was “most looking forward to” in the coming year.

“As many members of the Trump family in orange jumpsuits as possible,” said Moore, laughing.

“That seems mean-spirited,” Hayes joked back.

Moore added: “It’s really the wrong way to end such a festive time of the year with such animosity toward those who would do wrong to this country, but yes [that’s my fantasy].”

The hard-left angry man can’t talk about anything but his hatred of Trump, which is a hatred of all Republicans. Trump is the symbol for everything he hates about the United States.

The allegedly religious Catholic didn’t think better of it and doubled down on Twitter. If you go to the tweet and look at the comments, they are equally vile or worse as one would expect from the Twitter sewer.

Here’s the visual for the New Year! https://t.co/FCtAZdRP2E — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) December 29, 2018

He wants all these parents in prison. So far as we know, they have done nothing wrong. Nothing like putting moms and dads in jail who only want to bring the USA back to traditional greatness as opposed to socialism and communism.

