Commie Michael Moore Won’t Redistribute His Money

Communist Michael Moore won’t redistribute his money to his former wife. His ex-wife Kathleen Glynn is taking him to court for not giving her the profits from a film in 2014. He might also be lying to the IRS about this income. His wife seems to think so.

They were married 23 years.

He walked away from the arbitration in their property settlement,” according to the New York Post.

“She was the driving force in the making of many of [his] films and other ventures in which Mr. Moore was the featured personality, dating back to their first big success, ‘Roger and Me’ (1989),” Glynn’s attorney writes.

Moore reported negative income to the IRS in 2014 and 2016. Hmmm…would Michael Moore, whose Twitter handle is @MMFlint, lie to the IRS, keeping his money from being redistributed for water in Flint?

Meanwhile, Moore’s planning to take down President Trump with his latest documentary, Fahrenheit 11/9. It premiered at the Toronto Film Festival on Thursday and will be released nationwide later this month. It’s a takeoff of his most successful deceitful film insulting then-president Bush, Fahrenheit 9/11.

The new film compares Trump to Hitler.

Moore is a member of the Resistance to take down the President. He is allegedly part of the planning that took place on November 14, 2016, with George Soros, Nancy Pelosi, Elizabeth Warren, and other big Democratic donors to destroy Donald Trump.