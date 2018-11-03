Commie Milk-Throwing FSU Student Charged with Battery

The Florida student, who is seen in the video below throwing milk on students in the Republican Club was charged with battery. The Republicans were supporting Ron De Santis for governor at the time.

The woman wearing a communist pin screamed and cursed the students out for supporting Nazis. She admitted she was a communist.

The University administration responded:

“FSU expects each member of the community to embrace the values of civility and ethical conduct and obey the law,” the school tweeted Friday. “Regarding Tuesday’s incident, the individual was identified, arrested and charged with battery.”

FSU is a diverse community that values and respects each person. FSU expects each member of the community to embrace the values of civility and ethical conduct and obey the law. Regarding Tuesday’s incident, the individual was identified, arrested and charged with battery. — Florida State University (@floridastate) November 2, 2018

The communist’s name is Shelby Shoup.

Another person with the Republicans asked whether she was supporting communism. She said, “Yeah, I am.”

“Yeah, I fucking am. Fuck you, man,” the woman said to the student before throwing her drink.

Toward the end of the video, the individual kicked a Ron De Santis sign.

THE VIDEOS:

Sickening to see a member of @FSUGOP a group I’m proud to be in have chocolate milk thrown on her for campaigning . In the state constitution it says students are allowed to express their point of view on campus. This is a vile attack. pic.twitter.com/Wd9RQSqCrt — Hunter Pollack (@PollackHunter) November 1, 2018