Commie Susan Sarandon Arrested — Don’t Be a Useful Idiot, It’s Staged

Hollywood Communist Susan Sarandon was arrested at the D.C. open borders protest, but don’t be a useful idiot by falling for it. It’s all staged for the cameras. Cameras are never far behind these people.

When I covered Occupy Wall Street, Susan Sarandon was walking around praising all the Communists and Socialists. She is still at it. The has-been actress was at the open borders/down with ICE protests when they arrested her. Unfortunately, these fakes get out of jail within minutes or hours at worst.

She was one of over 600 unruly near-rioters unlawfully demonstrating outside the U.S. Senate building.

STAGED PHOTO-OPS

These protests and arrests are planned and staged. They are little more than photo-ops to promote the cause via useful idiots. The hard-left train the protesters how to act, how to pose for photos, and what to say. It’s all a fraud.

I witnessed this at Occupy Wall Street. One unnerving aspect of the training is having the drones repeat everything they say after them. The useful idiots sound and look mindless.

The leftists are playing to their base and getting out the vote. They don’t care at all that thousands of children are being sent alone with cartels and are being abused.

As police continued to clear the area, several senators greeted demonstrators, including Kirsten Gillibrand, D-N.Y., and Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill.

“I join them in calling on the Trump administration to reunite these families and give these kids back to their parents,” Duckworth said. “On my side of things, I ask my colleagues, let’s pass, finally, sensible immigration reform.”

Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., joined in the protest and was led out with marchers by Capitol Police. Actress Susan Sarandon, who marched at the front as the protest made its way down Constitution Avenue, was arrested with a group of demonstrators.

Sarandon also marched around with commie Linda Sarsour.

Powerful, beautiful action with hundreds of women saying we demand the reunification of families separated by immoral ICE policy. This is what Democracy looks like. #WomenDisobey https://t.co/NDHDISPTPD pic.twitter.com/szBOJ43D6y — Susan Sarandon (@SusanSarandon) June 28, 2018