Commie Troll John Brennan Undermines President Trump Again

Communist-leaning John O. Brennan, the former CIA Director, is trolling President Trump again. He told U.S. allies, “Be patient, Mr. Trump is a temporary aberration”. Brennan undermines any opportunity President Trump has to get better trade deals for the USA.

We don’t have free trade, we have deficit trade with every key country. Foreign nations can place tariffs on our goods, but we mustn’t dare put tariffs on theirs.

Brennan also dares speak for American ideals. Trump’s “worldview does not represent American ideals”.

He is not just undermining Trump, he’s undermining Americans who voted for him. He knows nothing of American ideals. He’s a liar and a schemer of the hard-left.

Perjurer John Brennan said president’s “kakistocracy is collapsing.” Perhaps he would prefer a Communist like Gus Hall running things.

In fact, Brennan’s Deep State could collapse. He might have to answer for perjury and planning a coup although it’s hard to be hopeful.

HIS COMMUNIST LEANINGS ARE DEEPLY ENGRAINED

Brennan admitted he voted for the Communist Party candidate in the 1976 presidential election. They still let him in the CIA.

Brennan told a congressional panel discussion on diversity last Thursday that he “froze” while taking a CIA polygraph test…when the questioner asked him if he had ever worked with or for a group that was “dedicated to overthrowing the U.S.,” CNN reported.

He said this during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s annual conference.

“This was back in 1980, and I thought back to a previous election where I voted, and I voted for the Communist Party candidate,” Brennan said. “I froze, because I was getting so close to coming into CIA and said, ‘OK, here’s the choice, John. You can deny that, and the machine is probably going to go, you know, wacko, or I can acknowledge it and see what happens.’”

“I said I was neither Democratic or Republican, but it was my way, as I was going to college, of signaling my unhappiness with the system, and the need for change,” Brennan stated. “I said I’m not a member of the Communist Party, so the polygrapher looked at me and said, ‘OK,’ and when I was finished with the polygraph and I left and said, ‘Well, I’m screwed.’”

Brennan – who was answering a question on “barriers to recruiting diverse candidates” and whether a history of activism could hurt potential future employees – argued to attendees that the CIA’s mission is to protect US values such as free speech.

“We’ve all had indiscretions in our past,” the CIA director said. “I would not be up here if that was disqualifying.”

He called it an indiscretion!

SHOULDN’T HE HAVE BEEN DISQUALIFIED?

Why is it not disqualifying to vote for someone who once voted for a party responsible for the death of, by some estimates, 100 million people? A statist regime that deprives people of freedom in a brutal way is not a disqualifier? This is an ideology that demands the overthrow of the US government.

Brennan continued, “So if back in 1980, John Brennan was allowed to say, ‘I voted for the Communist Party with Gus Hall’ … and still got through, rest assured that your rights and your expressions and your freedom of speech as Americans is something that’s not going to be disqualifying of you as you pursue a career in government.”

Our rights protect the equivalent of Nazis?

Would they have allowed a Nazi to slip through?

The four-times presidential candidate he voted for, Gus Hall, was a Marxist-Leninist who ran the Communist Party USA. He was closely tied to and openly supportive of the Soviets.