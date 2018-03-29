Communism Is At Hand, Donald Trump Stands in the Way

The far-left has control of the schools, the media, the entertainment industry, and the newspapers. They are changing our culture from Disney to football to our very belief system. It is all being done against the will of the majority.

This is what communism looks like.

If anyone complains, they are called vile names and vicious accusations are leveled against them. If you disagree with the left, they will try to destroy you.

We see innocent and a few not-such-nice kids marching with very far-left groups. Even our West Point graduates include Communists. The same far-left groups are behind all the revolutionaries who march on our streets and they want Americans to believe they represent a large majority.

Who can ignore the destruction of our former belief system — all pillars of society — which made this country what it is. Our history is being altered, our statues being torn down. Mao would be proud.

Communism is at hand

If you doubt it, all you have to do is look at the many danger signs. Privacy, freedom, safety, and corrupt unelected bureaucrats without accountability are all colliding with our individual rights.

Check out the short list.

One of the worst things we see is the now-common usage and acceptance of Marxist terms, to include wealth redistribution, identity politics, political correctness, living wages, disparate impact, and social justice.

We also can’t ignore the tyranny of social engineering. Obama’ housing totalitarianism and abortion on demand are social engineering. Politicization of everything is indoctrination for the cause and it too is social engineering.

Additionally, look at what is happening to our 4th and 10th Amendment rights. The media is thoroughly corrupt and leftists like George Soros are manipulating much of it. Our media is about brainwashing and activism, not reporting. Our judges are tyrants legislating from the bench.

Political correctness is destroying our free speech rights; freedom of religion is in danger; and the left is also openly calling for the repeal of the 2nd Amendment. Our Constitution — our rule of law — is being labeled an “old piece of paper”. Our Republic is being called a Democracy.

Leftists are looking to punish anyone who disagrees with them. They want to imprison people who disagree on climate extremism as one example. Antifa and Black Lives Matter violence have been condoned or excused in the media. Law enforcement is under seige. Democrats have embraced all of this in an effort to win.

We were warned seventy years ago about the creeping Totalitarianism. It’s been going on for decades and Barack Obama put it on speed.

It is at hand and all that stands in the way is Donald Trump.

In conclusion, please ask me, a religious woman, if I care about Stormy Daniels or the other Progressive women with complaints against Donald. The answer is no, I don’t and the more they say I must, the more I don’t.