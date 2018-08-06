Communist Antifa Vandalized a Marine Corps Recruiting Office in Berkeley

Berkeley was on fire this past weekend with the Democrat-supported Antifa Communists causing mayhem, often unopposed.

Antifa rioters vandalized a U.S. Marine Corps recruiting office during the protest/riot in Berkeley, California on Sunday, smashing the office’s windows as violent demonstrations raged around them.

Twenty people were arrested and there were a few minor injuries.

The “extremists” threw “explosives” — believed to be fireworks and flares — at police and the Alameda County Sheriff’s officers. No police were hurt.

VANDALIZING THE MARINE CORPS RECRUITING OFFICE UNOPPOSED

In a series of photos posted to Twitter by filmmaker Ford Fischer, members of Antifa can be seen smashing the windows of the U.S. Marines Corps recruiting office on Shattuck Avenue.

Police were nowhere to be found. Maybe the Antifa-supporting mayor told them to sit this one out.

Mr. Fischer reported, “After I filmed the antifa break the Marine Corps office window and throw a torch into a dumpster, one of them called a few over to confront me. They basically told me to leave, implying attack if I didn’t. I left. ‘Get the f— back. Cops aren’t here. They won’t help you.”

They are correct about that. The police won’t help.

““Get the fuck back. Cops aren’t here. They won’t help you,” Antifa told filmmaker Ford Fischer.” So far, the outlets picking up this story are either right-wing or very right-wing. I’d be interested to see how the other side reports it.https://t.co/K6Uyw1HRkI — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 6, 2018

No police were around as the black bloc traveled down the street, and a handful used hammers to smash the windows of Shattuck Ave US Marine Corps Recruiting office. pic.twitter.com/YeBwEJvopV — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 5, 2018

VIDEO: Antifa smashes the windows of Shattuck Ave US Marine Corps Recruiting office in #Berkeley #berkeleyprotests #Antifa pic.twitter.com/SZH5d97CjV — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 5, 2018

MR. FISCHER FILMED THE COUNTER PROTEST

The following is Mr. Fischer’s raw footage reel of what he saw in Berkeley. He said it’s “Featuring Antifa vs. police and the “No to Marxism” rally vs. Communist and other counter-demonstrators”:

ICYMI: Here’s my raw footage reel of what I saw in #Berkeley today. Featuring #Antifa v police and the “No to Marxism” rally vs Communist and other counter-demonstrators: https://t.co/YRb3peJGlv — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 6, 2018

He interviewed the participants of the peaceful counter rally called, ‘No Marxism in America’.

Earlier, I interviewed Amber Gwen Cummings, organizer of the “No Marxism in America” event at #Berkeley. “This isn’t about bigotry. It’s about loving America and loving all people,” she said. pic.twitter.com/g8cbgyZSZT — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 6, 2018

ANTIFA COWARDS HIDE BEHIND MASKS AND MAKEUP

The media all went home/to the office to file after the right wing left, but many on the left stayed out in a march complete with drummers. Check out my raw video from that, including @kittystryker interview. It’s been reported that a few were arrested after I left as well. pic.twitter.com/dNkCoFLUC9 — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) August 6, 2018