Communist Antifa Vandalized a Marine Corps Recruiting Office in Berkeley

S.Noble
Berkeley was on fire this past weekend with the Democrat-supported Antifa Communists causing mayhem, often unopposed.

Antifa rioters vandalized a U.S. Marine Corps recruiting office during the protest/riot in Berkeley, California on Sunday, smashing the office’s windows as violent demonstrations raged around them.

Twenty people were arrested and there were a few minor injuries.

The “extremists” threw “explosives” — believed to be fireworks and flares — at police and the Alameda County Sheriff’s officers. No police were hurt.

VANDALIZING THE MARINE CORPS RECRUITING OFFICE UNOPPOSED

In a series of photos posted to Twitter by filmmaker Ford Fischer, members of Antifa can be seen smashing the windows of the U.S. Marines Corps recruiting office on Shattuck Avenue.

Police were nowhere to be found. Maybe the Antifa-supporting mayor told them to sit this one out.

Mr. Fischer reported, “After I filmed the antifa break the Marine Corps office window and throw a torch into a dumpster, one of them called a few over to confront me. They basically told me to leave, implying attack if I didn’t. I left. ‘Get the f— back. Cops aren’t here. They won’t help you.”

They are correct about that. The police won’t help.

MR. FISCHER FILMED THE COUNTER PROTEST

The following is Mr. Fischer’s raw footage reel of what he saw in Berkeley. He said it’s “Featuring Antifa vs. police and the “No to Marxism” rally vs. Communist and other counter-demonstrators”:

He interviewed the participants of the peaceful counter rally called, ‘No Marxism in America’.

ANTIFA COWARDS HIDE BEHIND MASKS AND MAKEUP

