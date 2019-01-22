Communist Cortez Says System Allowing Billionaires to Exist Is Immoral

Ta Nehisi Coates interviewed Alexandria OMao-Cortez on Martin Luther King Jr. Day and asked her, “Do we live in a moral world that allows for billionaires? Is that a moral outcome?”

Her predictable response was, “No, it’s not, it’s not. It’s not.” She made allowances for the fact that some billionaires might not be immoral people, like the two leftists, Bill Gates and Warren Buffet.”

She is talking about capitalism and calling it immoral. Cortez wants the government to decide how much wealth people are allowed to keep for themselves and what they must give to others. Her ideology is that of envy and theft.

She continued, “…I do think the system that allows billionaires to exist when there are parts of Alabama, where people are still getting ringworm because they don’t have access to public health. That is wrong. And I think it’s wrong that. I think it’s wrong that vast majority of the country does not make a living rate wage. It is wrong that you can work a hundred hours, not feed your kids. I think it’s wrong that corporations like Walmart and Amazon can get pay by the government essentially experiencing wealth transfer from the public for paying people less than a minimum wage.”

She is talking about Capitalism and declaring it evil. Her Socialist/Communist system is moral, in other words.

All Americans have access to healthcare and opportunities for success. Yet she paints a picture of starving Americans living in their cars with never-ending cases of ringworm.

SHE IS DANGEROUS

In a recent poll among Democrats, they were asked if they would consider Ocommie-Cortez for President if she were old enough, and 74 percent said ‘yes’ and 17 percent said they would strongly consider her.

This is a woman who wants a 70 percent marginal tax rate and a Green New Deal that would cost trillions to do nothing for the climate.

Her Socialism and Communism is immoral because it allows billionaires to exist at the expense of EVERYBODY ELSE.

Watch:

MORAL TECHNOLOGY

She also wants to control technology. Cortez wants moral technology that has algorithms she approves of, that aren’t sexist.

The government should determine how well people live, according to her. People who are highly successful are bad.

As Ayn Rand would say in contradiction, capitalism the only moral and practical social system — the only system consistent with man’s nature and the requirements of his life — the only one that enables each individual to reach his full, glorious potential.

Watch:

THE ANTI-CAPITALIST

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) complains that people with top talent are choosing to use their skill sets to create wealth for themselves (capitalism) instead of being public servants She complains that advancements in technology are making better platforms pic.twitter.com/jkMCPBKWlb — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 22, 2019

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) claims that the majority of Americans don’t make enough money to live and people who work 100 hours per week can’t feed their kids pic.twitter.com/g3EsAk25uS — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 22, 2019

The best lie of all is that she grew up in poverty in wealthy Yorktown.

Ocasio-Cortez suggests that she grew up in poverty & her critics are trying to take her down to boost their egos “My struggle is understanding that it’s a very deliberate strategy, that if you try to attack and discredit the messenger then perhaps you can discredit the message” pic.twitter.com/MLuZxhTdLE — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 22, 2019