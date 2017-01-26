Communist Mayor Threatens to Cut Funding for NYPD, Counter-Terrorism.Trump Tower

President Trump will cut funding to sanctuary cities if the law allows it. He arranged for carve outs for key services like the police in the event of a funding cut. In violation of federal law, these cities harbor illegal aliens and illegal alien criminals. In response, an infuriated communist New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio threatened to cut funding to the police, counter-terrorism operations, and security around the Trump Tower.

Trump’s executive order didn’t say to cut the funds at this point. Trump is having his attorney general investigate the legality.

Some will call that hardball by the mayor but others will call that a leftist’s dream scenario. Leftists don’t like law enforcement and are apologists for radical Islamic terrorists. This funding cut would be an ideal way to turn police and the people against the president. At the same time, he gets to do what he wants to do, especially the part about pulling protection from Trump Tower.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Queens Congressman Joseph Crowley warned last night that President Donald Trump‘s new executive order severing “sanctuary cities” from federal funding could sap money from the multi-multi-million-dollar NYPD security perimeter around Trump Tower.

De Blasio labeled the new policy “immoral.”

Following the law by not allowing sanctuary cities and deporting criminal aliens is immoral?

The Socialist city leaders warned that blocking Washington dollars from reaching cities offering haven to undocumented immigrants [especially criminal illegals apparently] would “first and foremost fall on the NYPD”—slashing more than $150 million a year from the police department’s budget, most of it counter-terrorism funding.

He would put lives at danger and if a tragedy befalls the city, which it will, he will blame the President.

Asked if it would cut funding to Trump Tower security, he said it was “likely”.

“It’s a fair question,” he responded. “Theoretically it could be in the same bucket.” He then talked of counter-terrorism funding. “I think the president and his team are going to have to look long and hard at the notion of taking away anti-terrorism funding from New York City, taking away funding that protects foreign leaders visiting New York City.”

The leftist mayor wants to make the idea of following the immigration law into a case of the President “taking away funding” from counter-terrorism.

Mexico is also digging in to keep the criminal aliens in the USA and the sanctuary cities in tact.

“Where there is a Mexican migrant at risk that requires our support, your country should be there,” Peña Nieto said in a brief address to his nation, which he said was a response to Trump’s actions earlier in the day.

“Our communities are not alone,” Peña Nieto said. “The Mexican Government will provide them with the legal advice, which guarantees the protection they require.”

Specifically, he said, “the 50 Mexican consulates in the United States will become authentic advocates for the rights of migrants.” He didn’t provide details on what he said he wanted them to do.