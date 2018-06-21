Communist NYU Prof Released Personal Info of Over 1500 ICE Officers

A Communist New York University professor Sam LaVigne created a database of over 1,500 Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) employees’ personal information and spread it to Antifa.

The intent was to intimidate, threaten, and harm ICE agents and their families.

He needs to be fired but NYU is very hard-left these days.

Sam LaVigne, a far-left artist and game designer, is an adjunct professor at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, Fox News reports.

After creating the database, he shared it to his 3,600 followers on Twitter Tuesday morning. The Communist-Anarchist Antifa picked it up and spread it around to their violent allies. It also spread to a Reddit subgroup.

“Doxxing ICE agents is good and moral,” one Reddit user posted on a thread that shared the database.

“Dox more Nazis,” another read.

The database, which was removed by Github, is still available on Internet archive pages.

I scraped LinkedIn for people that work for ICE: https://t.co/MJuuyMeAal — Sam Lavigne (@sam_lavigne) June 19, 2018

People on social media are now doxxing LaVigne. Peter Fonda who wants ICE agents children terrorized is also being doxxed.

Feel free to call the university and complain.

NYU Professor Sam Lavigne put over 1,500 ICE employees at risk by doing this. Please call & email President Hamilton and demand he take action. New York University Office of the President:

Phone: 212-998-2345

Email: andrew.hamilton@nyu.edu https://t.co/fDnmWcSZlM — ACT for America (@ACTforAmerica) June 21, 2018