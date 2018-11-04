Communist Party USA Backing Major Dem Candidates

The Communist Party USA was kind enough to put out a list of the candidates they are hitting the streets for. The Sentinel reported about these candidates independently and they are all communists or socialists who want to take down the U.S. government and economic capitalist system. They want to abolish ICE, continue open borders, offer all benefits to people here illegally, offer ‘free’ healthcare to everyone, ban semi-automatic guns, and so much more.
HERE ARE A FEW OF THEIR RECOMMENDATIONS FROM THE COMMUNIST PARTY’S WEBSITE:
The southern Governor races:
- Georgia: Stacey Abrams would be the nation’s first African American woman governor;
- Florida: Andrew Gillum would be his state’s first African American governor;
- Maryland: Ben Jealous would be his state’s first African American governor;
- Arizona: David Garcia would be his state’s first Mexican American governor in 44 years.
Midwest:
- Minnesota – Ilhan Omar (Keith Ellison’s open seat) would be the first Muslim woman in Congress from her state.
- Michigan – Rahida Tlaib (CD 13 Conyer’s former seat) would be the first Muslim woman in Congress from her state.
East coast:
- New York – Alexandria Ocasio Cortez would be a democratic socialist in Congress from her state;
- Massachusetts – Ayanna Pressley, the first African American on Boston’s City Council, would be the first African American member of Congress from her state;
- Vermont – Christine Hallquist would be the first transgender woman governor in her state.
An excerpt from their website:
Building the Communist Party is inseparable from winning elections. Our analysis provides the context for understanding the need for unity in order to move forward Building the Party is an important part of our contribution to the elections.
The spiraling crisis of capitalism, the rise of hate and the war danger, is forcing many people, especially the young generations, to question the system that is not allowing them to have a decent future. They are looking for alternatives. Bernie Sanders message helped put democratic socialism in the mainstream of talk. There are DSA candidates in many states. This is great and shows the potential for building our Party as one that is committed to a socialist system instead of capitalism.
The power of having Communist Party organization is the ability to carry out a unified approach for the elections, and then keep it going after election day organizing on the issues of living wage jobs, health care, student debt, systemic racism and supremacy.
As Charles Hurt said in June, the new Democratic candidates are “Communists”:
ON A CURIOUS NOTE, STACEY ABRAMS IS SUPPORTED BY THE COMMUNIST PARTY USA & NEW BLACK PANTHERS
Abrams is running for Governor of Georgia.
Some members of the New Black Panther Party marched through Atlanta to a radio station in support of socialist Stacey Abrams on Saturday. The video is posted on their Facebook page and can be viewed below.
Ironically, they marched with big guns and Stacey Abrams wants to ban guns.
As they marched, they chanted, “black power” and “power to the people”.
THOSE “STONE COLD CRACKERS”
One member said afterward: “You need to march in your neighborhood. When we was [sic] in West Virginia, 99 percent crackers, stone cold crackers.”
The Daily Caller News Foundation contacted Ms. Abrams office. Her spokeswoman Abigail Collazo failed to address the Panther’s and just accused Brian Kemp of posing with supporters wearing racist, hate-filled t-shirts.
It’s Abrams who is looking for solutions to health care, education, and the economy, the spokesperson said. It’s true and they are all far-left solutions.
The t-shirts she appears to be referring to are Make America Great Again shirts.
Kemp called on Abrams to denounce them.
“It’s no surprise that militant Black Panthers are armed and patrolling the streets of Georgia for Stacey Abrams. The Black Panthers are a radical hate group with a racist and anti-semitic agenda. They are dangerous and encourage violence against our men and women in uniform,” Kemp spokesman Ryan Mahoney said in a statement to TheDCNF.
It’s been an open secret that Obama’s a communist.
