Communist West Point Grad Is Antifa, Mentored by Islamist

A West Point graduate, Spenser Rapone, has been getting some headlines from publishers on the political right because he’s a communist. The MSM mostly refuses to report the story outside of Fox News. He has been avidly advocating communism on social media for years and West Point knew about it. The leftist, who advocates for political violence, was mentored by an Islamist at West Point, a professor who is now on leave.

Rapone’s father is a Democrat treasurer in Pennsylvania who supposedly disavows these beliefs. The West Point communist was recommended by former Democratic Rep. Jason Altmire of Pennsylvania who also alleges he doesn’t agree with his beliefs.

He is Antifa according to one of his accounts. The account it came from is punk proletarian aka CommieBebop which he just made private.

As CommieBebop, he called General Mattis the most evil and vile of all in the Trump administration.

HIS ISLAMIST MENTOR

According to a confirmation obtained by Breitbart News’ Pentagon Correspondent Kristina Wong, a West Point spokesman said Thursday that Dr. Rasheed Hosein, a professor of Middle East history who was responsible for the academic development of Lt. Rapone, has been placed on administrative leave.

“We are unable to provide information regarding administrative actions but can confirm that the details are unrelated to 2nd Lieutenant Rapone,” the spokesman told Breitbart News.

Hosein only mentored two students during his stint at West Point with Rapone being one of them. Hosein was hired at West Point during the Obama 2011 purge of the military.

According to his official U.S. Military Academy bio page, Dr. Hosein began teaching at West Point in July 2011 after serving as the director of Public Education for the Center for Middle Eastern Studies at the University of Chicago, where he also received his doctorate degree in Islamic history.

Rapone led the discussions on Islam thanks to all that mentoring by Hosein – USMA Phi Alpha Theta.

Dr. Hosein also served as a “Muslim Lay Chaplain” at West Point, the Officer in Charge of the Muslim Cadet Association, and Emeritus Facility Adviser of Phi Alpha Theta, a national history honor society of which Lt. Rapone was a member.

Reached by Facebook messenger on Wednesday, Dr. Hosein confirmed to TruNews Correspondent Edward Szall that he was “very close” to Lt. Rapone.

Lt. Rapone’s sister posted a photo of Dr. Hosein posing with her brother on his graduation day with the caption: “One of his close professora”.

His sister is a member of a Christian group that promotes full amnesty for illegal aliens.

WEST POINT KNEW ABOUT HIM FOR YEARS

According to publicly available records, Lt. Rapone began making political statements as early as 2014, and numerous military service members not only ignored his actions, but even joined him in support.

That should frighten people.

We can’t verify the following information, but it’s interesting and others might want to check it out further. One twitter user who has been digging up information from accounts Rapone had at reddit [where he was known as SRAP1] and from data collected in a SOFREP article [behind a paywall].

His information states that Rapone was disrespectful and disobedient for years but West Point decided to counsel him instead of dismissing him. If true, why?

Allen concludes the article by explaining why Lt Spenser Rapone is utterly unfit for duty. pic.twitter.com/4lbnDDBqIN — Western Warlord (@NoSlackDelta) September 29, 2017

Last September, Spenser Rapone, wrote this piece for New Castle News: “Both the Republican and Democratic parties serve the interests of the ruling class. We workers need to collectively say, “Enough is enough!” Never Trump. Never Clinton. Reject establishment politics. Reject capitalism. Together, let’s fight for a better future. For radical democracy. For socialism.”

How many more are there at West Point?