Communist West Pointer Spencer Rapone Is Baaack With Vile Insults

Second Lt. Spencer Rapone is still on active duty and allegedly going through disciplinary procedures. He is the Communist West Pointer who brags about his ideology on Twitter. His Twitter page was down for a while but it’s back. The Communist revolutionary is still hoping to overthrow the government of the United States.

He should never have graduated with his laundry list of violations. Sadly, he’s not the only Communist to have graduated.

Other West Pointers Are Communists

A letter from one of his professors, Lieutenant Colonel Robert Heffington points to his many violations. The scathing letter details the deteriorating state of West Point and the flagrant, outrageous behavior of Rapone. All of this was ignored despite pitifully poor evaluations. Unfortunately, the Lt. Col. was the one who was vilified for his thoroughly-detailed assessments.

Rapone wasn’t the only Communist to graduate.

Lt. Col. Huffington told The Daily Caller, “I had seen similar attitudes on soldiers getting out of the Army before. He was critical of the war strategy in Afghanistan as being a continuation of imperialism.”

In mid-October, a former senior faculty member contacted by The Daily Caller indicated that Lieutenant Colonel Heffington’s criticisms were “spot on” — and too forgiving if anything.

An active duty Army officer contacted by The Daily Caller, who asked to remain anonymous, agreed with the sentiments of Lieutenant Colonel Heffington.

The officer said that criticism of the increasing civilian influence within West Point was entirely warranted. “I can assure you,” the officer stated, “there are a number of avowed communists [teaching at West Point].”

Spencer’s Flagrant Communism

Spencer is very out in the open about his communism and made a splash at his graduation with this photo on this Twitter page:

His Twitter Page Is Back Up

His Twitter page is up with vile insults hurled at the Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, as well as attacks against police, Republicans, and America. He has been calling for a Communist revolution in the United States.

Here is one of his recent tweets in which he describes Tillerson engaging in a sex act with a horse.

He is an avowed Communist and he was reportedly radicalized by an Islamist professor. His room sports an Antifa flag.

Watch This Report

West Point Communist Violates UCMJ With New Insults Against Rex Tillerson https://t.co/Wii1ayYTe8 pic.twitter.com/t6ddVrJHe7 — TruNews™ (@TruNews) March 6, 2018