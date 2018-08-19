Communists Cause the Usual Mayhem at Seattle Gun Rights Rally

On Saturday, Conservative groups Washington 3 Percenters and Patriot Prayer held their “Liberty or Death” rally outside Seattle City Hall, to oppose a city gun-control initiative, while a group of left-wing organizations rallied nearby, Fox News reported.

The left-wingers are Communists — including members of Organized Workers for Labor Solidarity, Radical Women, and the Freedom Socialist Party — yelled and used cowbells and sirens in an attempt to drown out speeches from the other side.

Antifa was there to beat up the peaceful group.

Fox referred to them as “counter-protesters” which is ridiculous but at least they reported it. These Communists are the groups that CNN’s Chris Cuomo said are “fighting for right”.

Look at these idiots. They show up at every peaceful rally to start trouble.

The Antifa claim the Patriot Prayer group are Nazis. They don’t appear to be with their peaceful rallies and U.S. and ‘Don’t Tread on Me’ flags.

Antifa and these other Communist groups are violent.

Pro-Trumper at Patriot Prayer”Liberty or Death” rally in Seattle hit in face by object and bleeding. How many times do police give first aid to injured protesters? #AllOutSeattle pic.twitter.com/KQSwlS9R5m — Arun Gupta (@arunindy) August 18, 2018

Hundreds in #seattle standing up, standing strong against Patriot prayer fascist rally. Drowning em out! No nazis, no KLK, #Nofasistusa pic.twitter.com/O5132JD0aC — curtis johnson (@curtisjohnson70) August 18, 2018

The leader of the Patriot Prayer group, Joey Gibson talks to a VICE reporter in this clip.

Two weeks after the violence in Charlottesville last year, we asked Patriot Prayer’s founder if he felt any responsibility for the white supremacists who seem to be attracted to his events. He said he was more concerned about antifa. pic.twitter.com/oUsbiQnXkr — VICE News (@vicenews) August 13, 2018

Patriot Prayer/Prouds Boys leaving their rally. Say it went “awesome”. pic.twitter.com/azi2P5lSpl — Angela Dallman (@angeladallman) August 18, 2018

Patriot Prayer, III Percenter, and other far right groups gather at #Seattle city hall plaza as antifascist, labor organizations, and other community activists rally and chant “all day, all night, shut down the alt right.” pic.twitter.com/y8vrsfsGnz — Alex Garland (@AGarlandPhoto) August 18, 2018