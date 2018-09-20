Communists Slow-Walking President’s Agenda in GAO & Pentagon

A new video from Project Veritas highlights an out-and-out communist in the Government Accountability Office. He admits he is slowing down the President’s agenda.

Natarajan Subramanian admits, “We have a bunch of just communists, like no prefix, and that’s basically me. We have some folks who are Trotskyists or Leninists.”

Americans should be terrified but do they even know what that means? The youth have been dumbed down by our leftist professors.

In the end, it really doesn’t matter if they’re Deemocrat Socialists, Trotskyists, Leninists or Stalinists, it all ends up in the same place. We have lost so many soldiers and we have military now fighting for our freedoms, but our enemy is within.

The Government Accountability Office (GAO) employee/communist says he actively engages in the potentially illegal political activity.

Natarajan Subramanian is a government auditor for the GAO and a member of the Metro DC Democratic Socialists of America.

As we explained here before, the Democratic Socialist agenda is a communist agenda.

Subramanian says on the tape:

“We have a bunch of just communists, like no prefix, and that’s basically me. We [also] have some folks who are Trotskyists or Leninists.”

“Sometimes as a government employee, you have to keep it under wraps a little bit so you don’t get into trouble and that’s kind of what I try to do.”

Subramanian says that federal employees in executive branch agencies can deliberately work less efficiently in order to slow down the implementation of the President’s agenda:

“If you’re in [an] executive branch agency you can slow ball things to a degree, that it’s like ineffective, and maybe you get in trouble, or maybe you get fired or resign or whatever, but you slowed [Trump’s agenda] down for a certain period of time.”

Subramanian added that he has a friend who does contracting work for the Pentagon that is “very active” with the DSA.

Several blogs are reporting that Subramanian has been removed from his office while being investigated. But we haven’t been able to confirm that.

There’s more, watch the video.