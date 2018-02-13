Compare Christopher Wray’s ‘Porter Timeline’ with WH Press Secretary’s

The media is absolutely abusive when they talk to press secretary Sarah Sanders. Tuesday was no exception as they argued with her about the FBI’s investigation of Rob Porter, the timeline in particular. The press corps has completely ignored the obvious corruption exposed by Devin Nunes and Senators Grassley and Graham. Ignored, that is, except for those times they tried to destroy Devin Nunes’s reputation.

The media doesn’t care that we have a political party putting foreigners, foreigners here illegally, before citizens and legal residents in every quarter of society.

What they do care about is attacking the administration non-stop. Rob Porter is hardly important in relation to the corruption at the highest levels of the Executive Agencies but the media is remarkably uninterested in that.

The media is quibbling over an alleged misstatement of the timeline of the investigation into Rob Porter. It’s unimportant.

A “final report” was handed down by the FBI last July, but the White House asked for follow up after the FBI completed the Porter evaluation. The FBI did that and closed it up in January. They sent additional information in February. It was the February information that got Porter fired.

The slippery FBI Director Christopher Wray admitted that but made it sound as if the “final report” in July was the end of it.

COMPARE THE CLIPS

This next clip is from Tuesday’s presser. A reasonable reporter, John Roberts, asked the question about the timeline, without the snarkiness.

The next clip is Christopher Wray’s timeline. It appears to match that of the White House timeline. This is a tempest in a teapot.