Compromised FBI Agent Changed Hillary Report from “Grossly Negligent” to “Extremely Careless”

On Sunday, the President of Judicial Watch Tom Fitton blasted the anti-Trump, pro-Hillary FBI agent’s role in the Lt. Gen. Flynn and Hillary Clinton investigations. By Monday, some of his questions were answered.

It is rumored that Special Counsel Robert Mueller demoted top FBI agent Peter Strzok for his anti-Trump, pro-Hillary email exchanges with his mistress were discovered. Mueller kept this information hidden from Congress and from Flynn’s lawyers since July.

Strzok is rumored to have been virulently and publicly anti-Trump and pro-Hillary. There are emails that allegedly provide the evidence but the FBI won’t hand them over. Congress is trying to get them. If Sessions doesn’t fork them over, Rep. Devin Nunes will issue Contempt of Congress citations against Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

By Monday, we found out that Strzok was the one who caught Flynn in lies, interviewed Hillary Clinton and allegedly altered the report to claim Hillary was “extremely careless” instead of “grossly negligent”.