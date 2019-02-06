Comrades Applaud Themselves as Socialism Takes Center Stage



The Democratic congresswomen sat stone-faced, making faces, mocking the President during calls for unity, an end to late-term abortion and infanticide, and as he exclaimed that we are born free and will remain free, as he decried trafficking and open borders. They did light up and cheer for themselves when he said we have more women in Congress than ever before.

Unfortunately, and I say this as a woman, there are too many stupid, leftist women in Congress.

Watch the angry Communist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her comrades refuse to applaud President Trump’s calls for compromise in the first clip.

“But, we must reject the politics of revenge, resistance, and retribution, and embrace the boundless potential of cooperation, compromise, and the common good,” Trump declared.

Watch:

Comrade Bernie reacted with a cold, steeliness as the President said, “We will never be a Socialist country.”

“America was founded on liberty and independence and not government coercion, domination, and control. We are born free and we will stay free. Tonight we renew our resolve that America will never be a Socialist country,” he said

Watch:

Kirsten Gillibrand rolled her eyes and made faces when the President spoke of the great economy. She rolled her eyes when the President said 5.3 million jobs created, 600,000 manufacturing jobs, we’re just getting started, wages are growing especially for blue collar workers, African Americans, Hispanic Americans, Asian Americans all reached their lowest unemployment numbers. She rolled her eyes and later fundraised, asking for five bucks, which Republicans advised her is against the rules.

“Agree? Chip in $5 so we can put an end to this,” Gillibrand tweeted with a gif of herself sighing and rolling her eyes.

Watch:

Not one of these Democrats stood or applauded to oppose Socialism, late-term abortion, Maduro, trafficking, illegal immigration, none of it.

Watch the next two clips:

What the Democrat women did applaud was themselves: