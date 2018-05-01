CONFIRMED! Iran’s Building 5 Nukes But Let’s Talk About Mueller’s Questions

Iran is working on five nuclear weapons so what is the media talking about? They are focused on gossip about John Kelly. The media is also deeply concerned about what the hussy Stormy is doing. And since Monday, they are blabbering about questions the Democrat witch hunter Robert Mueller reportedly wants to ask the President. No one is bothering to ask why Mueller and his team are leaking daily.

On Monday, President Benjamin Netanyahu unveiled a cache of secret files he says were obtained from inside a hidden Iranian site. He said it clearly demonstrates that Tehran maintained a secret nuclear weapons program, despite declarations to the contrary. The U.S. has confirmed.

The Washington Free Beacon said the U.S. confirms the authenticity of the documents, some of which we knew about and others, many others, are new. The revelations are so bad, according to the Free Beacon, that it makes it virtually impossible for the President to proceed with the deal known as the JCPOA.

U.S. officials who reviewed the secret documents confirmed their authenticity and said that Israel has shared the information fully with the United States. U.S. experts are reviewing the documents carefully.

“The United States has reviewed many of the documents Israel has obtained relating to Iran’s nuclear weapons program,” an official confirmed to the Free Beacon. “We assess that the documents that we have reviewed are authentic.”

The information is consistent with data accumulated over years by our intel agencies, the Beacon reported.

And this is bad:

While the administration’s analysis of the document cache is “ongoing,” officials said they “agree with the Israelis that…. this information provides new and compelling details about Iran’s past efforts to develop nuclear weapons deliverable by a Shahab-3 ballistic missile.”

In addition, the new “information indicates plans for Iran’s nuclear weapons program included building five nuclear weapons,” the official said. “It demonstrates once again that Iranian leaders have for years lied to the world and their own citizens when they claim Iran has never pursued nuclear weapons.”

Iran is building five nuclear weapons and they plan to deliver them by an ICBM. Their lies are no longer debatable.

The funds Iran obtained from the release of the sanctions to the tune of tens of billions of dollars have been used to develop a nuclear system capable of destroying their neighbors and the West.

This is what is in the hands of the largest sponsor of terrorism in the world. That too is not debatable.

The regime retained the infrastructure and know-how to produce a nuclear weapon. It has cast further doubts on U.S. efforts to broker a series of fixes to the landmark agreement. Only the regime knows what else Iran has.

Where do we go from here?

The President is increasingly wary of staying in the deal or even considering the fixes. Others say any deal is better than no deal.

However, it isn’t much of a deal if they are working on weapons to destroy whole countries, with Israel and Saudi Arabia high on their list, followed by the West.

White House spokesman Raj Shah said Tuesday on Fox News that killing the Iran deal would send the right message to North Korea.

Some officials say we have the ability to determine if they are upholding their end of the deal, which may or may not be true. But the deal, gives them the okay to continue with their ICBMs, keep their infrastructure in place, and continue increasing their knowhow.

This is basically what we knew or suspected when Barack Obama signed the deal. We knew it when Ben Rhodes lied to the world about it in Obama’s name.

hasn’t US always known Iran lied which is why we and allies pursued Iran nuclear deal? https://t.co/4RyAEhgvha — John Harwood (@JohnJHarwood) April 30, 2018

In a statement, the White House said: “…Iran has a robust, clandestine nuclear weapons program that it has tried and failed to hide from the world and from its own people. The Iranian regime has shown it will use destructive weapons against its neighbors and others. Iran must never have nuclear weapons.”