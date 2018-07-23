The former Obama National Security Advisor, Susan Rice was out and about this weekend insulting the President. She called his meeting with Putin a “historic mistake” and she assured Americans she trusts the Special Counsel.

This is the woman who lied six times on Sunday News shows, and at other times, about a video causing the Benghazi attack. She is also the one who said Bowe Bergdahl “served with honor and distinction”. She knew he was a deserter and worse at the time.

Why would anyone believe a word she says?

She hasn’t been forthcoming about Russia meddling either. On behalf of then-President Barack Obama — obviously — Susan Rice wouldn’t allow any action.

STAND DOWN

Obama’s cybersecurity coordinator confirmed that Susan Rice ordered him to ‘stand down’ on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Michael Daniel confirmed Wednesday that former national security adviser Susan Rice ordered him and his staff to “stand down” in 2016.

Daniel, special assistant to former President Barack Obama and White House cybersecurity coordinator, told members of the Senate Intelligence Committee that quotes attributed to him in the book, Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin’s War on America and the Election of Donald Trump, were an “accurate rendering of the conversation” he had with Rice and his staff.

Daniel’s staff reportedly responded to the order in “disbelief.”

It is a known fact that Barack Obama wouldn’t take on Putin. At one point, Obama claimed he told the Russian President to “cut it out”. When that didn’t go well in the eyes of the public, stories were deliberately leaked by his allies claiming he threatened Putin with cyberwar. At another time, Obama mockingly told the press it would be ridiculous to think Russia could hack our election.

The Washington Post reported that Obama himself — along with three top aides — was given direct evidence from the CIA of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s cyber campaign to influence the election.

Obama knew at least seven months before the election that Russia was trying to interfere.

“It is the hardest thing about my entire time in government to defend,” a former senior Obama administration official involved in White House deliberations on Russia said of the administration’s inaction. “I feel like we sort of choked.”

But let’s trash Trump for one bad presser. We don’t know how the meeting itself went. Perhaps it went well.