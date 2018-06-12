CONFIRMED! Rod Rosenstein Threatened House Intel Committee

Earlier this year, Greg Jarrett said he was told by House Intelligence Committee members that Rod Rosenstein threatened them if they continued to demand documents. That has now been confirmed by two people, although the FBI would characterize it differently.

This is chilling!

Today is yet another deadline for DoJ to hand over documents to the committee and they have not done so. They missed the Thursday deadline.

According to Catherine Herridge at Fox News, the Deputy Attorney General:…threatened to “subpoena” emails, phone records and other documents from lawmakers and staff on a Republican-led House committee during a tense meeting earlier this year, according to emails reviewed by Fox News documenting the encounter and reflecting what aides described as a “personal attack.”

This was during a closed-door meeting between the FBI, the DoJ, and House Intel Committee members.

“The DAG [Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein] criticized the Committee for sending our requests in writing and was further critical of the Committee’s request to have DOJ/FBI do the same when responding,” the committee’s then-senior counsel for counterterrorism Kash Patel wrote to the House Office of General Counsel. “Going so far as to say that if the Committee likes being litigators, then ‘we [DOJ] too [are] litigators, and we will subpoena your records and your emails,’ referring to HPSCI [House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence] and Congress overall,” Fox reported.

A second House committee staffer backed it up:

“Let me just add that watching the Deputy Attorney General launch a sustained personal attack against a congressional staffer in retaliation for vigorous oversight was astonishing and disheartening. … Also, having the nation’s #1 (for these matters) law enforcement officer threaten to ‘subpoena your calls and emails’ was downright chilling.”

The committee staffer noted that Rosenstein’s comment could be interpreted as meaning the department would “vigorously defend a contempt action” — which might be expected. But the staffer continued, “I also read it as a not-so-veiled threat to unleash the full prosecutorial power of the state against us.”

The FBI disagrees with the characterization.

If you remember, in February of this year, Devin Nunes said he was threatened by Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein.

In a short clip below, legal analyst for Fox News Greg Jarrett told Sean Hannity on his TV show in February that his congressional source told him Rod Rosenstein in a meeting three weeks prior threatened Chairman Nunes and others.

Rosenstein said he was tired of dealing with the House Intelligence Committee and was going to request their text messages and other correspondence, making them the subject of the Russia probe.

In addition, every leftist is out filing complaints with their left-friendly ethics department against Rep. Nunes. Devin Nunes is a profile in courage.

