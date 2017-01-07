Sheriff Joe Arpaio, who held his position for 24 years, lost to Paul Penzone who thinks illegal aliens are “guests”. Congratulations to the misguided voters in Maricopa County who elected this delusional individual into office.

The people of Maricopa County who voted for this person should also be proud of themselves for voting in the man funded by evil Socialist George Soros.

Most of the money funding Penzone’s campaign came from outside of Arizona.

Penzone’s campaign reportedly received millions of dollars in donations from New Yorker George Soros’ influential political action committee. The report from Politico went to say that the PAC Maricopa Strong had spent more money on this battle than any other.

After registering in Arizona in late August, Maricopa Strong began pushing against the lawman in a big way in September, when it began sending out mailers to Phoenix-area voters, followed by TV attack ads.

The people of Maricopa let the Obama administration persecute Sheriff Arpaio and his men for trying to enforce immigration law. Instead of coming to his defense, they voted him out for a Soros pick.

Sheriff Joe is facing a criminal contempt-of-court case.

The law enforcer has acknowledged that he did not comply with an injunction to stop immigration patrols which a court found violated the rights of Latinos.

Arpaio has called the case a last-ditch by the Obama administration to remove him from office before the election.

“Because enforcing illegal immigration laws is not politically correct, within the first 100 days of taking office, Obama put then-Attorney General Eric Holder in charge of pursuing a ‘racial profiling’ case against me – among other trumped up, failed legal pursuits – and eight years later they’re still pursuing the case,” Arpaio said.

Arpaio argued that Maricopa County voters should be outraged by the criminal charges because, in his words, they are “a blatant abuse of power” and were designed to interfere with his re-election campaign.

“It is no coincidence that this announcement comes 28 days before the election and the day before early voting starts,” he said.

Penzone voters of Maricopa, you’ve been had.