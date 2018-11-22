Congratulations Leftists for Making ‘Toxic Masculinity’ Most Used Words

Oxford University Press, the publisher of Oxford Dictionaries, announced “The Oxford Word of the Year 2018 is… toxic.” That’s because our sick culture is toxic.

The Oxford Word of the Year 2018 is… pic.twitter.com/DotlZxxJVe — Oxford Dictionaries (@OxfordWords) November 14, 2018

The leftists should be proud, they’ve made half the country — men — toxic. The Oxford dictionary says ‘toxic'”is a word or expression that is judged to reflect the ethos, mood, or preoccupations of the passing year, and have lasting potential as a term of cultural significance.” It is used most commonly with ‘chemical’ and ‘MASCULINITY’.

The #MeToo movement has become toxic and made men more toxic than they ever were in reality. They are at least no more or less toxic than women. It’s been used to convict men without evidence and without providing them with due process.

The #MeToo movement has done little good if any.