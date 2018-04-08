Congress Ready to Impeach Deputy AG Rosenstein If he Doesn’t Cooperate

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein missed the deadline for the handover of unredacted documents relating to FISA, DoJ/FBI abuse, and Clinton emails. The Sessions DoJ, Rod Rosenstein, Christopher Wray have been hiding documents despite subpoenas by congressional investigators.

The shadow government is running things, not Congress. As Rep. Meadows told Judge Jeanine last evening, the Deep State moved incredibly fast to investigate President Trump and there are far too many coincidences. The House Intelligence Committee wants answers.

He, along with Devin Nunes and Jim Jordan are fed up. They will start with contempt of Congress and, if necessary, they are ready to impeach Rosenstein if he doesn’t fork over the documents.

After discussing the President’s tweet expressing frustration with the DoJ/FBI lack of cooperation, Meadows told Judge Jeanine that the DOJ and FBI gave them absolutely nothing.“The President’s right to be frustrated, I’m frustrated, but you know what, enough with the talk.”

Meadows said they will give them to the end of the week to turn over the documents.

Judge Jeanine jumped in to say, “But the deadline was this Thursday.”

Meadows agreed and continued, saying, there is “a growing consensus of holding them in contempt of Congress but it’s not enough to just stop there.”

“We have to have someone who is actually willing to do the job. And if the Deputy Attorney General is not willing to do it, and not willing to allow us to have our Constitutional oversight authority supported, then we’ll find someone who can.”

Judge Pirro asked, “Well, does that mean you guys are going to get rid of Rod Rosenstein?”

Meadows replied, “I think that if he does not turn over the documents, that there are a growing number of us on Capitol Hill who believe that someone else needs to do the job. And what happens there is that Constitutionally we’ve got some things that we can do.”

Meadows warned they would move to impeachment if necessary.

Congress Can’t Even Get the Document That Led to the Probe of Trump’s Campaign

Rep. Nunes asked repeatedly for months for the fully unredacted document that led to the Trump investigation. The DoJ/FBI say it is too “sensitive”. That won’t fly.

Nunes explained that Congress created the DoJ/FBI. The agency opened an investigation into a presidential campaign which is unprecedented. Congress needs to know why the reason for the probe is being kept from them.

.@DevinNunes: The DOJ’s lack of transparency and failure to turn over documents in the Clinton and FISA abuse investigations is ‘unacceptable’ pic.twitter.com/5xxg0yvC9z — Ryan Saavedra 🇺🇸 (@RealSaavedra) April 8, 2018