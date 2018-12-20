Congress Tells Trump There Will Be NO BORDER WALL

President Trump must not cave on the border wall funding. It is his signature issue, a solemn promise he made, and he is now sending out mixed messages. Last week, the President showed remarkable strength, saying he will shut down the government if he doesn’t get his $5 billion for the wall. This week, he’s waffling and might sign a temporary spending bill to get us to February 2019.

That means no wall ever. Nancy Pelosi will be in power January 3rd, and she will never let funds for a border wall ever get to the floor for a vote. This is our last chance before Democrats come to power in the House.

Democrats have already made that clear.

“When House Democrats assume control in two weeks, my primary focus will be to pass reasonable spending legislation that does not fund President Trump’s wasteful wall,” said Representative Nita Lowey, who in 2019 will chair the House Appropriations Committee that writes government funding legislation.

The President’s tweet this morning says he will not sign any legislation until he has “perfect Border Security”.

The Democrats, who know Steel Slats (Wall) are necessary for Border Security, are putting politics over Country. What they are just beginning to realize is that I will not sign any of their legislation, including infrastructure, unless it has perfect Border Security. U.S.A. WINS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2018

That doesn’t address the possibility of him giving in on the spending bill.

If the government is shut down, the important things are still funded through 2019 — such as the military. Mostly, the shut down covers those parts of the government we don’t need.

Reuters said the money would be withheld from federal law enforcement activities, airport security screenings, space exploration, and farm programs. All of these programs will get the money back retroactively.

We need the wall since we don’t have borders and our national security is at grave risk. The wall only solves part of the problem and the $5 billion the President asked for only covers a portion of the wall. There is so much more that is needed.

The House did not vote on a recently-submitted bill to fund the wall. Have they lied to us about wanting a wall after running for office on it?

THE SPENDING BILL TO END ANY CHANCE OF BUILDING A BORDER WALL

The President must veto this spending bill.

The U.S. Congress has put together a temporary government funding bill to prevent a partial federal shutdown. The Senate approved the bill to fund the government to February 8, claiming the border wall is too high a hurdle.

They defied the President and the American people by refusing to give him any of the $5 billion he demanded to begin building the border wall.

The House will act on this legislation this week.

Friday is the deadline. The Republican-controlled Congress is giving up, surrendering to Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. Schumer is already boasting that they have won.

At the same time, the U.S. State Department is planning to give $10.6 billion to Mexico and Central America to create jobs in their countries. But they want us to believe there is no money for a wall???

Rep. Mark Meadows is objecting to the spending bill.

“He (Trump) campaigned on the wall” in 2016, Meadows said. “It was the center of his campaign…the American people’s patience is running out,” he added.

Reuters is calling Rep. Mark Meadows “hard-right” which he is not true, of course. The Democrats are the hard-left as is the media.

President Trump thinks he can take money out of other budgets but Democrats will have control of the funds and it will not happen.

Currently, there is a GoFundMe site set up by Brian Kolfage, a triple-amputee, and Purple Heart recipient.

The fund has 3.7 million dollars as of 8:50 a.m. EST this morning when we donated.

“If the 63 million people who voted for Trump each pledge $80, we can build the wall,” the page reads. “That equates to roughly 5 Billion Dollars, even if we get half, that’s half the wall. We can do this.”

Also, New York representative Lee Zeldin is looking into the possibility of wall bonds, and we will have more on that shortly.

Senator Ted Cruz wants to use the money forfeited by El Chapo which is brilliant, but the Republicans seem remarkably uninterested in the proposal.