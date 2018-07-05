Congressman Jim Jordan’s Two Accusers Have Vile Pasts

After Jim Jordan announced he might run for Speaker, the left began an assault on his character. Two accusers popped up claiming he knew about sex abuse when he was at Ohio State but did nothing.

Jim Jordan, a former assistant coach at Ohio State was accused by two wrestlers, Mike DiSabato and Dunyasha Yetts, CBS News reports. It turns out they are very suspect.

NBC reported the allegations on Tuesday. Jordan told the media on Wednesday, “We knew of no abuse. Never heard of abuse. If we had, we would have reported it.”

Jordan is a powerful Republican in Congress and founder of the Freedom Caucus. He is leading the charge against the corrupt DoJ/FBI.

Unsurprisingly, Perkins Coie, the Clinton-dossier firm, is handling complaints of the accused who recently killed himself in 2005.

THE SKETCHY PLAYERS

Yetts is a felon. Beginning in 2007, Yetts served 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to federal mail fraud charges. Yetts was accused of bilking investors out of $1.8 million as part of an investment scheme he ran from 1998 to 2001, CBS News reports.

Daily Caller reports:

Yetts’ biggest victim was former NFL star Antoine Winfield, who was bilked out of $1.3 million. Yetts convinced Winfield to invest his NFL signing bonus with Yetts’ firm, World Wide Sports. As part of the scam, Yetts provided Winfield with false documents claiming to show his investments. Yetts was instead spending money on country club memberships, cars, student loans, and credit card payments.

NBC News did not report that Yetts filed a lawsuit in May against U.S. Well Service, a fracking company, claiming that he faced discrimination and sexual harassment. Yetts claims that one of his supervisors at the company made sexual remarks toward him and sent him sexually suggestive text messages. He also claimed that he was overlooked for a supervisor position because he is black.

The Daily Caller also reports that the other accuser, DiSabato is accused of bullying the widow of a Marine over a memorial fund set up in her husband’s name. He faces a defamation lawsuit. Disabato has faced several lawsuits.

Karen Mendoza allowed him to use her deceased husband’s name for a memorial he said was in his honor but which was for his own martial arts venture. It ended in a cease and desist order followed by him harassing her out of revenge.

Don’t believe it

Perkins Coie is claiming they contacted Jordan about the complaints and he says it isn’t true.

This is so typical of the left. They accuse every Republican of some kind of sexual dalliance. Why should we believe these people just when Jordan is rising in the party and when he is accusing the DoJ/FBI or corruption?

“If there had been any reports about abuse; I would have reported them,” Republican Rep. Jim Jordan said, denying his former student-athletes’ allegations that he ignored widespread sexual abuse by a physician on a team he coached https://t.co/Rx4tII8wem pic.twitter.com/IbCtmyWHqE — POLITICO (@politico) July 5, 2018