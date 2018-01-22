Congressman Says About the FISA Abuse Memo, You Will Be Surprised “How Bad It Is”

According to the Washington Examiner‘s Byron York, Judiciary Committee Chairman Bob Goodlatte (R-VA), Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-SC) and Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) met Saturday to discuss a “never before used procedure” to release the FISA about memo.

About 180 of 240 Republicans and one Democrat have viewed the Memo and attached documents. Republicans are either silent or “shocked” by its contents. The Democrat Adam Schiff, a partisan hack, says the Memo are “talking points”. Republicans aren’t backing down, however.

Rep. Scott Perry of Pennsylvania equated it to the KGB.

Rep. David Joyce said it’s “shocking”. As former law enforcement, prior to 2013, he read it twice and found it “deeply disturbing” as “any American will find out” once they read it.

It’s an easily readable document and once you read it, you “will be surprised how bad it is.” People should go to jail. They also discussed the fishy missing tapes during the crucial period from December 2016 to May 2017.