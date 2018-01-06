Congressman Says Evidence Is Tightening Around Hillary Clinton “Like a Noose”

On Friday evening, Rep. Matt Gaetz joined Lou Dobbs to discuss the latest on the Clinton investigation.

After praising Senators Grassley and Graham for making the criminal referral for lying to the FBI against former MI6 agent Christopher Steele, author the anti-Trump dossier, Rep. Matt Gaetz also praised Devin Nunes, who Lou Dobbs described as a hero.

“Without Devin Nunes we would not know about the text messages between Peter Strzok and Lisa Page where they reference an insurance policy to save the American people from their own votes… We’ve got a series of investigations closing in on Hillary Clinton like a noose,” he said.

The FBI has been investigating the Clinton Foundation for months and there is a renewed probe of Hillary’s email fiasco.

The NY Times presented it as a political witch hunt to placate President Trump. Meanwhile almost everyone involved in the Russia-Trump collusion probe appears to be engaged a witch hunt. Even the grand jury is being described by a source who spoke with the NY Post as a group that looked like they just left a Black Lives Matter riot.