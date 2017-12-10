Congressman Says Intelligence Services Have Become “So Dirty” While No One Is Watching

“I hate to use the word ‘corrupt,’ but they become so dirty that … who is watching the watchmen? Who is investigating these people? There is no one.” ~ Devin Nunes,

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes told Fox News’ Catherine Herridge Friday his investigators have already uncovered evidence of abuse in U.S. government’s surveillance practices.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes (R-CA) gave his first interview since being cleared of a House Ethics probe.

“I believe there’s evidence that abuses have occurred,” Nunes told Herridge regarding the FISA courts and other surveillance practices.

“We have had an ongoing investigation into DOJ and FBI since mid-summer for both FISA abuse and other matters that we can’t get into too much. But it is very concerning.”

“I hate to use the word corrupt, but they’ve become so dirty that, who is watching the watchmen? Who is investigating these people? There is no one.”

“It’s hard to believe that all of them, there was a very small circle that we’re looking into the Trump dossier overall.” Nunes said.

No one – NO ONE – appears to be investigating leaks.

Nunes was recently cleared of wrongdoing by a congressional ethics panel in a process that dragged on for eight months. Leftist groups and their allies in congress like Adam Schiff accused him of mishandling classified information. These are the same people who said Hillary Clinton didn’t.

They were referring to a presser he gave earlier this year.

In March, as Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee probe on Russia, he revealed to the press that Trump and his associates had been unmasked by the Obama administration during the 2016 campaign.

Watch the latest video at video.foxnews.com