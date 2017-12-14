Congressman Says Evidence Shows FBI Worked Against Republican Party During the Election

Congressman Jim Jordan believes there is proof the DoJ worked against the Republican Party during the election to stop one party’s nominee to help another party’s nominee. “All the evidence points to that,” Jordan says.

“Listen you can’t make this stuff up,” Jordan said. “It gets worse each and every day… What deep down scares me, if this actually happened the FBI had a concerted effort with the people at the top to go after one party’s nominee to help the other party’s nominee. If that actually happened in the United States of America and everything each and every day points to more and more likely that that is what took place, it is sad for our country if that took place. And I think it did based on everything I am seeing. All the evidence points to that.”

If this happened in the United States of America as Jordan says, that’s frightening. It’s Banana Republic stuff.

Rep. Jordan believes the dossier was used as real intelligence to unmask the President and his campaign. He said if that is what happened, “it’s as bad as anything I’ve seen in government.” People need to be held accountable.