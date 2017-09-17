Congressman Very Concerned About Leaked Conversation of Assange Deal

The Wall Street Journal leaked a story about a conversation between Rep. Dana Rohrabacher and chief of staff John Kelly. The newspaper alleged the two discussed a deal for Wikileaks’ founder Julian Assange in exchange for evidence that Russia did not provide hacked DNC emails released by WikiLeaks last year during the presidential election.

Rep Dana Rohrabacher (R-CA) is concerned that the highly confidential conversation he had with John Kelly was leaked by someone, not his staff.

Rohrabacher appears to be trying to broker a deal giving Assange a pardon in exchange for proof Russia did not hack emails during the presidential election of 2016.

The Wall Street Journal quoted Rohrabacher as using the word “deal” in negotiating the possibility of a pardon or “something like that”. Assange would turn over the files proving Russia did not have the DNC emails Wikileaks published last year.

Rohrabacher stipulated in the leaked content that Assange “would get nothing, obviously, if what he gave us was not proof.”

Rohrabacher said, he doesn’t know who leaked but it wasn’t his staff. “I don’t know who it is, all I know is I’m up against an array of very powerful forces, including the intelligence services and major newspapers that are basically allied with the liberal Left who have every reason to undermine communication on this issue.”

He added, “Look, there are very powerful forces at work. We’ve got the NSA, the FBI and the CIA, all of whom confirmed a major lie that was being used for political purposes and a lie that was repeated and repeated in order to undercut our new president.”

“You’ve got people who are obviously just trying to cover their ass for mistakes they have made,” Rohrabacher noted of the deep state intelligence operatives. “They will probably do their best to keep Trump from knowing about this and knowing about his options to expose this.”

It’s probably the Deep State bureaucrats at work. They likely don’t want this deal. What are they afraid of? We know they will do anything to protect Hillary Clinton and the Russia narrative despite the fact that the only provable collusion with Russia was by Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. Then there is the Seth Rich dropbox, the Awans, and a whole host of other Democrat-tied people who are potential leakers. Exposure would make Democrats look extremely incompetent — in the least.