Congressman Zeldin Calls for Immediate Release of Memo on FISA Abuse

Was FISA used to spy on political opponents with improper evidence?

On Thursday, the House Intelligence Committee shared with House members “a memo documenting abuse of the FISA program.” That was followed by my congressman Rep Lee Zeldin (R-NY) demanding the secret memo be released immediately.

The congressman followed up saying that it won’t compromise sources but it does reveal the feds’ reliance on bad sources & methods.

The @HPSCI aka House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence account has been suspended since this tweet was put out. The House Intelligence Committee released the transcript of congressional investigators’ November interview with Fusion GPS co-founder Glenn Simpson, whose firm commissioned the dossier that alleged a secret Kremlin effort to influence President Donald Trump. I am part of the way through the testimony and it’s a lot of gossip and unverified suppositions so far. Simpson had memory problems and was uncooperative on anything concerning sources.

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) previously released a transcript of the Senate judiciary committee’s interview with Simpson.

On December 18, 2017, Representatives Zeldin, Love and Ratcliffe sent a letter to the Speaker of the House and the House Minority Leader to express their concerns about improper leaks from the committee to the media, asking for the removal of the leakers.

On Sean Hannity’s radio show today, he said the dossier was used to secure a FISA warrant. Rep. Jordan wants the public to have all the information these congressional committees have so they know the truth. When this comes out, people will see there was “extensive FISA abuse”.

