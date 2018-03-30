Congressmen Wonder How US Attorney Huber Can Investigate His Boss

Attorney General Jeff Sessions has refused a Special Counsel to investigate the FBI. Instead, he has chosen U.S. Attorney John Huber to investigate his boss and other colleagues. Huber was appointed by Barack Obama.

During an interview on the Ingraham Angle, Representative Jim Jordan stated that Andrew McCabe lied, not once, but four times. He was also involved in what some see as shady dealings at the onset of the Trump-Russia probe.

Representative Meadows said that McCabe’s op-ed exonerating himself is false. It was the FBI’s own OPR that gathered the evidence and found him guilty.

Meadows also isn’t buying Sessions’ claim that Special Counsels are only appointed under the most extraordinary circumstances.

Meadows asked: “How much more extraordinary do you have to be when you fire the central player in the investigation?”

Jordan and Meadows see the appointment of Huber as a scheme between Sessions and Rosenstein.

Meadows went through seven unredacted pages and found twelve instances of key facts being omitted, including Obama’s Chief of Staff Denis McDonough’s role in monitoring and coordinating the FBI Russia-Trump investigation.

As he says, the DoJ is “not complying with the oversight responsibility that we have in Congress.”

The DoJ is acting unlawfully.

A lot of people in the FBI have been removed from their positions – Comey, McCabe, Baker, Strzok, Page. Meadows says, “If those aren’t extraordinary circumstances warranting a second Special Counsel, I don’t know what the heck is.”

Rep. Jordan asks: “How can Mr. Huber, he’s probably a great lawyer, I don’t know much about Mr. Huber from Utah, but how can he investigate his boss, Rod Rosenstein? That’s who he reports to.”

“Mr. Rosenstein is involved in all of this FISA abuse that we think took place. So you have to have a second special counsel. I hope that Jeff Sessions figures that out and names one very soon.

Give the Prosecutor a Chance

Prosecutor Huber is outside D.C. and that could make the difference.

Newt Gingrich was asked about Friday morning and he believes we should give this a chance and see how aggressively he pursues the case. Newt said he is no fan of Special Counsels. They tend to go on endlessly and take years to conclude.