Congressmen in a Few Words Destroy Lies Out of the Swamp About Abuse Memo

Two congressmen, Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) and Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), have singlehandedly destroyed the disinformation campaign by the media and some politicians. They did it with few words and in tweets.

NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT

The release of the memo has been characterized as a national security threat although there is no classified information in the document as anyone can see.

Adam Schiff is the biggest promulgator of lies.

Schiff said memo would endanger natl sec. It did not. He said it contained sources & methods that couldn’t be released. He was lying. He said it was materially altered. It was not. Time & again he repeatedly feeds media & public TPs that are just not true. Why’s he running point? — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) February 3, 2018

Using secret docs in a secret court to spy must have highest safeguards to protect national sec AND civil liberties. FISA abuse is wrong. Almost all in DOJ/FBI are amazing, but the process & misconduct at highest levels here must be addressed w transparency & accountability. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) February 2, 2018

GOP DAMAGED FBI-/DOJ IMAGE

The FBI and DoJ damaged their own images.

The big takeaway from the House Intel memo is that the FISA court, FISC, was misled, not once, not twice, but four times. For media and politicians to say it’s a violation of national security to reveal corruption in FBI/DoJ process is a dangerous attitude to have. Of course Americans should know about unverified opposition research backed by circular reporting.

The FBI had an opportunity to remove anything inaccurate before the memo was released and found no inaccuracies. They are free to add anything they believe was left out.

Two congressman were able to destroy arguments against release of the memo with tweets.

It is important for the American public to know if the dossier was paid for by another candidate, used in court pleadings, vetted before it was used, vetted after it was used, and whether all relevant facts were shared with the tribunal approving of the FISA application. — Trey Gowdy (@TGowdySC) February 2, 2018

The duty of gov’t to provide all facts, even if facts are against govt’s own argument, is most important in FISA Courts. This is a secret court where secret docs are used to get a secret warrant to spy at times on US citizens. Must never be weaponized or abused! — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) February 4, 2018

DOJ/FBI has legal obligation to present FISA Court w/all info known or should’ve been known to US gov’t. Failure to do so is a violation that the Court can hold those responsible in contempt for. https://t.co/8h2OhSRrxh — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) February 4, 2018

THE DOSSIER WASN’T THE BASIS FOR FISA WARRANT

Reporters began to spread the lie that McCabe never testified the dossier was the determining factor in obtaining the warrant and without it, no warrant would have been granted. They hope to cast doubt on the extent of the use of the dossier/Clinton opposition research, but it was quickly snuffed out by Rep. Zeldin who explained that the McCabe testimony was taped.

CNN tried to make that dishonest argument.

CNN @ jimsciutto is citing two anonymous democrat sources saying that McCabe did not say this. Here is a congressman confirming it on the record. Way to go, @ CNN.

New: Two Democratic members of House Intel tell me McCabe did not say dossier was basis of FISA warrant, disputing central claim of #NunesMemo — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) February 2, 2018

McCabe did in fact testify under oath that there would not have been a FISA warrant if not for the dossier. It was recorded. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) February 2, 2018

TWO DRUNKS IN A BAR GOSSIPING

The left picked up on a line that mentioned George Papadopoulos’s drunken boasts in a barroom with an equally-drunk Australian Ambassador to the U.S. However, that did not become known until months later and it changes nothing about the McCabe testimony.

W/out dossier, there would’ve been no FISA warrant. Was admitted under oath by McCabe. DOJ/FBI already knew dossier’s source was unreliable & shouldn’t be used, but filed applic w/it anyways. Waited until after to fire Steele. Then applied for extensions on warrant anyways. — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) February 2, 2018

REPUBLICANS INITIATED THE DOSSIER

Another lie spread by our media has hopefully been extinguished although it keeps rearing its ugly head. They are trying to tie the Republicans to the dossier because the conservative publication Free Beacon hired Fusion GPS to do research on Donald Trump. That had nothing to do with the dossier. the only connection was Rusion GPS was hired to do both. Media want the public to believe that Republicans began the dossier and Democrats finished it. They’re trying to lend it credibility with lies.

In summary, what Free Beacon did has NOTHING to do with the dossier. The only common denominator was the company.

Daily Caller reporter Amber Athey called them out.

Hey, @jimsciutto, it seems that @KatyTurNBC was able to correct her misreporting that the dossier was first funded by Republicans. Why can’t you? As a reminder, your exact quote was: “dossier…compiled by a former agent, initially paid for by Republicans and then by the [DNC]” https://t.co/umUX8xswRB — Amber Athey (@amber_athey) February 3, 2018

As far as the release of the memo, Democrats are trying to draw a wedge between the FBI and DoJ and Republicans. One poll said 40% of Republicans don’t trust the FBI and DoJ. The poll results reflect the way the questions are asked. Republicans still admire, support and respect the agents who keep us safe and Democrats still by-and-large dislike law enforcement. Republicans can separate them from some corrupt officials at the top.