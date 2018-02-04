Congressmen in a Few Words Destroy Lies Out of the Swamp About Abuse Memo

Two congressmen, Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC) and Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY), have singlehandedly destroyed the disinformation campaign by the media and some politicians. They did it with few words and in tweets.
NATIONAL SECURITY THREAT
The release of the memo has been characterized as a national security threat although there is no classified information in the document as anyone can see.
Adam Schiff is the biggest promulgator of lies.
Schiff said memo would endanger natl sec. It did not. He said it contained sources & methods that couldn’t be released. He was lying. He said it was materially altered. It was not. Time & again he repeatedly feeds media & public TPs that are just not true. Why’s he running point?
— Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) February 3, 2018
Using secret docs in a secret court to spy must have highest safeguards to protect national sec AND civil liberties. FISA abuse is wrong. Almost all in DOJ/FBI are amazing, but the process & misconduct at highest levels here must be addressed w transparency & accountability.
— Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) February 2, 2018
GOP DAMAGED FBI-/DOJ IMAGE
The FBI and DoJ damaged their own images.
The big takeaway from the House Intel memo is that the FISA court, FISC, was misled, not once, not twice, but four times. For media and politicians to say it’s a violation of national security to reveal corruption in FBI/DoJ process is a dangerous attitude to have. Of course Americans should know about unverified opposition research backed by circular reporting.
The FBI had an opportunity to remove anything inaccurate before the memo was released and found no inaccuracies. They are free to add anything they believe was left out.
Two congressman were able to destroy arguments against release of the memo with tweets.
It is important for the American public to know if the dossier was paid for by another candidate, used in court pleadings, vetted before it was used, vetted after it was used, and whether all relevant facts were shared with the tribunal approving of the FISA application.
— Trey Gowdy (@TGowdySC) February 2, 2018
The duty of gov’t to provide all facts, even if facts are against govt’s own argument, is most important in FISA Courts. This is a secret court where secret docs are used to get a secret warrant to spy at times on US citizens. Must never be weaponized or abused!
— Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) February 4, 2018
DOJ/FBI has legal obligation to present FISA Court w/all info known or should’ve been known to US gov’t. Failure to do so is a violation that the Court can hold those responsible in contempt for. https://t.co/8h2OhSRrxh
— Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) February 4, 2018
THE DOSSIER WASN’T THE BASIS FOR FISA WARRANT
Reporters began to spread the lie that McCabe never testified the dossier was the determining factor in obtaining the warrant and without it, no warrant would have been granted. They hope to cast doubt on the extent of the use of the dossier/Clinton opposition research, but it was quickly snuffed out by Rep. Zeldin who explained that the McCabe testimony was taped.
CNN tried to make that dishonest argument.
CNN
@jimsciutto is citing two anonymous democrat sources saying that McCabe did not say this. Here is a congressman confirming it on the record. Way to go, @CNN.
New: Two Democratic members of House Intel tell me McCabe did not say dossier was basis of FISA warrant, disputing central claim of #NunesMemo
— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) February 2, 2018
McCabe did in fact testify under oath that there would not have been a FISA warrant if not for the dossier. It was recorded.
— Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) February 2, 2018
TWO DRUNKS IN A BAR GOSSIPING
The left picked up on a line that mentioned George Papadopoulos’s drunken boasts in a barroom with an equally-drunk Australian Ambassador to the U.S. However, that did not become known until months later and it changes nothing about the McCabe testimony.
W/out dossier, there would’ve been no FISA warrant. Was admitted under oath by McCabe. DOJ/FBI already knew dossier’s source was unreliable & shouldn’t be used, but filed applic w/it anyways. Waited until after to fire Steele. Then applied for extensions on warrant anyways.
— Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) February 2, 2018
REPUBLICANS INITIATED THE DOSSIER
Another lie spread by our media has hopefully been extinguished although it keeps rearing its ugly head. They are trying to tie the Republicans to the dossier because the conservative publication Free Beacon hired Fusion GPS to do research on Donald Trump. That had nothing to do with the dossier. the only connection was Rusion GPS was hired to do both. Media want the public to believe that Republicans began the dossier and Democrats finished it. They’re trying to lend it credibility with lies.
In summary, what Free Beacon did has NOTHING to do with the dossier. The only common denominator was the company.
Daily Caller reporter Amber Athey called them out.
Hey, @jimsciutto, it seems that @KatyTurNBC was able to correct her misreporting that the dossier was first funded by Republicans. Why can’t you? As a reminder, your exact quote was: “dossier…compiled by a former agent, initially paid for by Republicans and then by the [DNC]” https://t.co/umUX8xswRB
— Amber Athey (@amber_athey) February 3, 2018
As far as the release of the memo, Democrats are trying to draw a wedge between the FBI and DoJ and Republicans. One poll said 40% of Republicans don’t trust the FBI and DoJ. The poll results reflect the way the questions are asked. Republicans still admire, support and respect the agents who keep us safe and Democrats still by-and-large dislike law enforcement. Republicans can separate them from some corrupt officials at the top.
Let’s not forget that the Steele dossier was written in stages. So, it could be that each section was used as “new information” given to FISA court. It’s rather progressive in its accusations.
There should be a Much Greater emphasis on the extent of the Page surveillance. Was it ONLY him, or were others in the campaign directly monitored, and, if so, to what extent was that monitoring.
Much is being made, by Democrats, that Page was on the radar going back to 2013. If THIS was such a huge concern Why wasn’t Trump informed of this, at least secretly.
Once again, Brennan, supporter of Muslim Brotherhood, says the Dossier played No role in their assessment. So, are we to believe the countless similarities are by coincidence. I believe there were reports that they Steele, in fact, spoke With them. Maybe it wasn’t the Actual Document he means here but “conversations” with the “author”. We certainly know that a “parsing” of words is necessary with these people.
This statement: “Just because it was unverified doesn’t mean it wasn’t true.”, is ridiculous. According to Evelyn Farkas our Agencies have “excellent” intelligence on Russia. So WHY is it NOT verified. Steele was an Intelligent Agent and had “sources”. Are we to believe that OUR Agents cannot do what Steele so easily accomplished, over Many Months?? What does This say about Brennan and His Agency.
Steele left Moscow in 1993 and because his name had been on a list of MI6 officers leaked and published in 1999, he was unable to return to Moscow. Steele delivered a total of 16 reports to Fusion between June and early November 2016, but his sources started to go quiet beginning in July, when Trump’s ties to Russia came under scrutiny.
Steele flew to Rome in June to brief his FBI contact and returned in September to meet a full FBI team of investigators , and they asked him to explain his methods and to pass on future reports.
It should Now be noted that reading those reports there are significant contradictions within it. Was Steele incapable of noting these blatant contradictions in those details.
Christopher Steele, the former British spy who fueled an ongoing investigation into President Trump’s administration, was a lot more confident of his charges when he wrote his now-notorious 2016 dossier than he is today in defending it in a libel lawsuit.
While Mr. Steele stated matter-of-factly in his dossier that collusion between Mr. Trump and the Russian government took place, he called it only “possible” months later in court filings. While he confidently referred to “trusted” sources inside the Kremlin, in court he referred to the dossier’s “limited intelligence.” In one answer, Mr. Steele refers to the intelligence he gathered as “limited.” On the charge of collusion by Mr. Trump and his campaign advisers, he now says there was only “possible coordination.”
It has been reported that Steele, somehow, somewhere, received the second Dossier by Cody Shearer and use that as supporting evidence. It is likely this, too, was used in the warrant application.
There was certainly Some coordination by Democrats and Trump / Russia. Minority leader Reid wrote to Comey.
“In my communications with you and other top officials in the national security community, it has become clear that you possess explosive information about close ties and coordination between Donald Trump, his top advisors, and the Russian government…The public has a right to know this information.”
This is all just Some of the “public record” that was Already reported on regularly. Maybe there should be written a “Dossier” on the web that has entangled all these players going back to 2015.