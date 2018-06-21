The Conservative Goodlatte bill, the better of two Republican amnesty bills, went down by 38 votes today. They could only afford to lose 21 Republican votes. No Democrats voted for the bill nor will they vote for any DACA bill. Under the corrupt leadership of Chuck Schumer, they have decided to be obstructionists no matter what the issue.

The Ryan bill, called the leadership bill, will be voted on tomorrow. It’s a lot worse than the Goodlatte bill. The Goodlatte bill was a better bill.

The chairman of the Conservative House Freedom Caucus Rep. Mark Meadows angrily confronted House Speaker Paul Ryan over the immigration legislation on the floor of the House of Representatives today.

He approached Ryan during a vote and began a vigorous discussion that lasted roughly half a minute. Both men pointed fingers at each other and reporters in the gallery could hear Meadows say, “I’m done! I’m done!” Meadows then turned and walked away while Ryan resumed chatting with other members.

The dispute was allegedly over which of the two amnesty bills would be voted on Wednesday or Thursday. Since the donnybrook, the two have patched things up according to Rep. Meadows.

The Ryan bill will be voted on Friday.

Watch the finger-pointing and yelling:

Mark Meadows unloads on Paul Ryan in heated floor exchange. Look carefully.

DOBBS AND BIGGS DISCUSS THE AMNESTY BILLS

Congressman Andy Biggs (R-AZ), a House Freedom Caucus member and a great American, gave Lou Dobbs his perspective on the two amnesty bills this week. He says, “There’s DACA amnesty in each one…”

Biggs explained that a lot of people are okay with amnesty.

Both bills give amnesty before the wall is built and it cannot be rescinded.

Biggs added, “… And don’t forget, every DACA person that I know, and I’ve talked to many of them. They all want their parents in, so next year you’ll be talking about the 2008 – 18 DACA population, then you’re going to be talking about the parents of both populations.” He estimates the real number to be between six and eight million people given residency or more over the next few years.

He wasn’t sure if a lot of conservatives are also supporting amnesty.

“I don’t know if there’s a lot of conservatives that have gone over quite that far yet. I think most of us recognize that the number one goal here was to build the wall. I mean, you don’t have the asylum issue today if you have the wall built. You don’t have the drug crisis with opioids if you have a wall built.”

“You’re stopping or reducing human smuggling. People are forced to go to ports of entry. That’s what the wall’s for and that’s what we need and to me, that’s the first promise that we should be keeping, is build the wall and then we can talk about anything else from there.”

IT’S ONLY THE BEGINNING

He also explained that after DACA candidates are approved, the millions more — a far greater number — will push for amnesty as well.

The bills are not being presented as amnesty but they both are.

“So, in other words, it starts with a lie,” said Dobbs referencing the fact that the bills are amnesty, “and then compounds a lie and is the typical Ryan nonsense because no one saw these bills until these bills were presented to them in the conference, correct?”

Biggs points out that the Goodlatte bill was known but it’s been warped by the globalists.

Dobbs said Ryan has been bought by his donors and Biggs agreed it was the case.

Dobbs asked for a verification of his projected loss of fifty GOP seats if an amnesty goes through. Biggs says he’s not sure if the number will be that high, but his constituents were telling him earlier in the day to do something about the asylum mess, but no amnesty.