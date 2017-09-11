Contemptible Congressman Disses War Hero’s Gold Star Family

Do you remember the furor manufactured when presidential candidate Donald Trump was accused of disrespecting a Gold Star Family who’d spoken against him at the Democrat National Convention? Undaunted by the ambiguity of Mr. Trump’s comments, our media kept the story alive for weeks.

Compare that reaction to how reporters have buried radical, hard left Democrat Congressman Luis Gutierrez’s completely unambiguous trashing of Gold Star Father and courageous Marine Corps General John Kelly. The ultimate sacrifice of his son, Marine Second Lt. Robert Kelly, killed while serving in Afghanistan almost 7 years ago, didn’t stop Gutierrez from horribly disrespecting the young hero’s dad.

Last Tuesday, September 5th, the contemptible little congressman from Illinois displayed an almost unparalleled level of disrespect by babbling, “General Kelly is a hypocrite who is a disgrace to the uniform he used to wear.” If that wasn’t vile enough Gutierrez’ spokesman actually questioned the multi-decorated general’s “courage”.

So where’s this story been for the last 7 days? Where are the people questioning Luis’ fitness for office or calling for his censure? Why isn’t he being peppered with questions about his comfy, spectacularly gerrymandered district in crime ravaged Chicago?

Hey Louie, how much courage does it take to spend a couple decades running in rigged elections? Hey Lou, why are you attacking gallant American soldier whose son made the ultimate sacrifice when the murder rate in your city has reached historic levels?

Gutierrez’ repugnant salvo against General Kelly and his family needs to get the attention and outraged push back they warrant. Spread the word about this disgraceful action by a nasty, small minded little congressman, who can’t even protect the people living in his district.

General Kelly, now Chief of Staff Kelly responded on Fox News:

“As far as the congressman and other irresponsible members of congress are concerned, they have the luxury of saying what they want as they do nothing and have almost no responsibility. They can call people liars but it would be inappropriate for me to say the same thing back at them. As my blessed mother used to say “empty barrels make the most noise”…The congressman has a right to his opinion.”