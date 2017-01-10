Sad Day for Democrats as They Rehang Cops as Pigs Painting

You might get dizzy watching the cops as pigs painting taken down, hung up, taken down and hung up once again. Rep. William Lacy Clay (D-MO) rehung the painting Tuesday morning after Rep. Hunter took it down. It was taken down a second time by Rep. Lamborn, but Lacy Clay, a police hater, hung it back up. It is currently hanging in the Capitol hallway. This is who we are now. These are our values as Barack would say.

This is why the Democrats are losing elections and why this will continue if they don’t change. They look pathetic. Especially since two police officers, Master Sgt. Clayton and Deputy First Class Lewis, just died in the line of duty in Orlando.

The Trump administration have some exceptional candidates going before hearings beginning Tuesday as Democrats rehang a cops as pigs painting. They look like a sorry lot.

After Clay rehung the painting, Rep. Hunter responded, “It’s a sad commentary on the Democrat Party that the one thing they’re willing to stand up for in this country is to portray police as pigs.”

Rep Wm Lacy Clay says CO Rep Lamborn removed art a 2nd time & brought it to his office. Clay says he has now rehung painting again

Rep Wm Lacy Clay says CO Rep Lamborn removed art a 2nd time & brought it to his office. Clay says he has now rehung painting again — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 10, 2017

The First Amendment is the excuse Democrats are using but they are really intent on offending police and the majority of Americans. They are willfully stirring up hate against police without police having the opportunity to rebut.

Here it is hanging up again.

A petition is on the White House website to have this thing removed. It is easy to do, just click the link, sign and confirm in your email.

@Rep_Hunter A petition has been started to have the painting removed from Congress depicting cops as pigs. https://t.co/VPsEtiNi2P — David LaPell (@DaveLapell) January 10, 2017

