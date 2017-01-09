It’s Baaack…the Return of Cops as Pigs Painting

Cops as Pigs Painting Returns

The cops as pigs painting by a high school student in St. Louis was taken down from the wall of the US Capitol hallway by Rep. Duncan Hunter because he was offended.

The painting was approved by Missouri congressman William Lacy Clay after the student David Pulphus won a 2016 congressional art contest.

Duncan Hunter brought the painting to Lacy’s office after he took it down.

The fact that this student won for such a vile message is very concerning. What are these kids learning? The young man has talent but he used it to send a hateful message against law enforcement.

On Tuesday, Democrats are going to send the same message Lacy sent. They will rehang the painting and they won’t stop there. As a result, Clay will follow it up with a complaint against Rep. Hunter.

Hard-Left Congressmen Care About the 1st Amendment

Clay and other members of the Congressional Black Caucus, a very hard-left group, will join in hanging it back up.

“The rehanging of this painting for public view represents more than just protecting the rights of a student artist, it is a proud statement in defense of the 1st Amendment to the U.S. Constitution which guarantees freedom of expression to every American,” Clay’s office said in a statement.

The First Amendment is important but should the US Capitol be used for this kind of message? If a congressman hung a painting showing black gang youth shooting cops, would they defend the First Amendment in that case?

Meanwhile, are the Democrats at all concerned about the officers being murdered?

Especially relevant is the fact that President Obama is leading this movement of hatred towards cops by promoting Black Lives Matter. He has weakened them with his bizarre 21st Century Policing program.

Sheriff David Clarke told Lou Dobbs Monday that Obama’s “been an echo chamber for this anti-cop sentiment that has given rise to Black Lives Matter.”

Previously, these criminals were content to run, but now they shoot first, he said.

As a result of criminals becoming emboldened in this atmosphere, a black female police officer, a mother of two, was murdered in Orlando. A lowlife, who killed his girlfriend, shot her as she ran after him. Do the Democrats care?

It’s Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. At least the Democrats didn’t hang the painting today.