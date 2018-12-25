Corker-Trump Feud Blows Up on Twitter

Unpopular Tennessee Senator Bob Corker has been engaged in a Twitter fight with the President. He’s angry that the President didn’t fold on the border wall and accept the stopgap spending bill. That drove him on Friday to tell the media we were succumbing to the “tyranny of radio talk show hosts”.

Corker thinks Rush Limbaugh and Ann Coulter guide the President’s decisions.

“We have two talk-radio show hosts who basically influenced the president, and we’re in a shutdown mode. It’s just—that’s tyranny, isn’t it?” Corker said to reporters on Friday.

The man needs a dictionary so he can look up the meaning of tyranny.

No reporter found his statements absurd. Corker then interviewed with Jake Tapper on CNN and he attacked the Presiden viciously, something he has done since the President took office.

President Trump mocked Corker after he ripped into him.

Senator Bob Corker just stated that, “I’m so priveledged to serve in the Senate for twelve years, and that’s what I told the people of our state that’s what I’d do, serve for two terms.” But that is Not True – wanted to run but poll numbers TANKED when I wouldn’t endorse him….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2018

…..Bob Corker was responsible for giving us the horrible Iran Nuclear Deal, which I ended, yet he badmouths me for wanting to bring our young people safely back home. Bob wanted to run and asked for my endorsement. I said NO and the game was over. #MAGA I LOVE TENNESSEE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2018

Corker then responded with a daycare crack.

Yes, just like Mexico is paying for the wall… #AlertTheDaycareStaff https://t.co/4LwrkrSFFr — Senator Bob Corker (@SenBobCorker) December 23, 2018

Trump got Corker and McGurk in one tweet.

For all of the sympathizers out there of Brett McGurk remember, he was the Obama appointee who was responsible for loading up airplanes with 1.8 Billion Dollars in CASH & sending it to Iran as part of the horrific Iran Nuclear Deal (now terminated) approved by Little Bob Corker. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 24, 2018

The interview was vicious and it’s very understandable that the President was angry. You can watch it on this link. The President defends against these attacks because he’s the only one to do it.

Whatever anyone thinks of the President, it doesn’t change the fact that Senator Bob Corker is a fool. He thinks a border wall is a “contrived fight,” and the borders will be insecure no matter who wins. He said they had $25 billion that could have been spent on border security.

The $25 billion would have come after the amnesty for millions. That’s the deal Democrats sold to Presidents several times since 1986 and they never came through with the border security. Surely, Corker knows that.

We are importing the criminal culture from these countries to the south of us. On the average, one police officer died each day in Mexico in 2018.

Watch the cartel lay in wait for the officers and ask yourself if we should leave our borders open. If we have $25 billion in security but no wall, we all know it won’t work.