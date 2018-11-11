Corrupt Broward Sheriff Arranged for Parkland Killer to Vote

By
S.Noble
-
1

The very corrupt Broward Sheriff Scott Israel let people into the jail to get the Parkland killer and other monsters registered to vote. Democrats have made violent criminals part of their base for votes.

As Mr. Pollack said, his beautiful daughter Meadow would have been able to vote this year if the monster — who can now vote — hadn’t murdered her.

Meadow was very courageous. Although shot herself, she crawled over to another injured younger student and shielded her with her body. The killer, Nicolas Cruz, walked over to them and shot them both to death.

But now he can vote for Democrats!

1 COMMENT

  2. My understanding from all the news that this proposition was on the ballot for the November 6, 2018 election! So, how did anyone still incarcerated be allowed to vote in that same election? Election Fraud? How about getting rid of this idiot Sheriff.

Leave a Reply