Corrupt Broward Sheriff Arranged for Parkland Killer to Vote

The very corrupt Broward Sheriff Scott Israel let people into the jail to get the Parkland killer and other monsters registered to vote. Democrats have made violent criminals part of their base for votes.

As Mr. Pollack said, his beautiful daughter Meadow would have been able to vote this year if the monster — who can now vote — hadn’t murdered her.

Meadow was very courageous. Although shot herself, she crawled over to another injured younger student and shielded her with her body. The killer, Nicolas Cruz, walked over to them and shot them both to death.

But now he can vote for Democrats!

I’m sick to my stomach. 18-1958 murdered 17 students & staff, including my daughter Meadow. Yet in July, Broward Sheriff @ScottJIsrael let people into the jail to get him & other animals registered to vote.The Despicable Democrats have no shame.Can’t let them steal this election. pic.twitter.com/qWisidEpek — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) November 10, 2018

My daughter was murdered and buried. She can’t vote. Inexcusable that the Sheriff & SOE would proactively go into the jail to make sure that 18-1958 is registered to vote for the election. Beyond disgraceful. https://t.co/5q63UbNuLa — Andrew Pollack (@AndrewPollackFL) November 10, 2018