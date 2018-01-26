Corrupt Democrats Are Collecting Taxpayer-Funded Pensions in Jail

Former Democratic representatives Corrine Brown (Fla.) and Chaka Fattah (Pa.) are serving long jail terms for corruption. Despite misusing their office, they are receiving generous taxpayer-funded pensions in prison.

Corrine Brown was convicted of multiple counts of fraud and tax evasion for stealing all the money from a charity for the education of poor black children. She is serving five years in jail.

Chaka Fattah and four associates were convicted on 29 counts of corruption charges after misappropriating hundreds of thousands of dollars from federal, charitable, and campaign sources. He also took a bribe. He is serving ten years in prison.

A loophole allows these two to collect.

“The loophole in the current law allows a politician sentenced to prison to continue to collect the pensions until a ‘final conviction’ is given when all appeals are exhausted,” said Brady. “For as long as a Brown is able to file appeals, even from a jail cell, she will not be considered ‘finally convicted’ and will remain eligible for her generous pension.”

Fattah will also endlessly appeal and keep collecting.

It appears to be a special loophole for politicians.

A new law is being introduced to close the loophole.