Corrupt FBI Agent Strzok Said FBI Didn’t Have to Secure DNC’s Computers

Rush Limbaugh described the FBI yesterday as “the hellhole that is the FBI”. He said that Senator Dianne Feinstein has made it clear that the investigation is no longer about collusion. It’s about obstruction. If Nancy wins back the House, impeachment will immediately follow. The entire witch hunt has been political and intended to overturn the election. It is aimed at being a “silent coup”, but not until after they discredit the President.

Agent Pete Strzok was sending anti-Trump, pro-Hillary emails around while he was the lead in the Hillary Clinton and Russia probe investigations, Rush said as he summarized Strzok’s role on his radio show Monday. Pete Strzok was the one who said the DNC did not have to turn over their computers and they did not have to be examined. He was the one who interviewed Hillary Clinton and he is the one who changed the allegations against Hillary Clinton from “grossly negligent” to “extremely careless”.

Strzok is the person who came up with the idea of not finding “intent” in Hillary’s actions.

Strzok’s office is the one that received and handled all attempts at verifying the anti-Trump dossier. His office might have offered to pay for the dossier and it is his office that sought the FISA warrant launching the fake Russia-Trump collusion probe.

This guy’s deputy director was Andrew McCabe whose wife took 40% of her campaign funds from Hillary Clinton donors after being encouraged to run by Hillary’s donor and friend, former Governor of Virginia Terry McAuliffe, a very sketchy guy.

This corrupt agent also interviewed Ret. Lt. Gen. Flynn and caught him in lies. Flynn had no idea it was an interview and did not bring his lawyer.

The corrupt agent is now sitting in HR after having been demoted in July. Robert Mueller kept that information hidden from Congress and it was uncovered recently thanks. to a whistleblower.

The ruling deep state knew there was no collusion. It was whipped up the day after Hillary lost the election. They can’t find collusion so they’ve concocted a process crime of collusion that doesn’t exist and only grew out of an investigation that never should have been undertaken to start. This is the power of the deep state trying to overthrow a duly-elected administration.