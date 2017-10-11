Corrupt IT Tech Imran Awan Accessed House Computers for Months While In Pakistan

Four House Republican’s held an impromptu Caucus meeting yesterday to discuss the Imran Awan IT scandal on Capitol Hill. The meeting included experts TomFitton, Luke Rosiak, and Pat Sower. The Caucus members present were Representatives Desantis, Jordan, Perry, and Biggs.

Imran Awan, Debbie Wasserman-Schultz’s IT tech, is accused of theft and illicit use of Democrat House computers. He is currently in prison after attempting to flee to his original homeland of Pakistan. As it turns out, he had complete access to House computers and all the sensitive data while in Pakistan for months at a time.

House Speaker Ryan and minority leader Nancy Pelosi knew last year about the corrupt dealings and kept silent. The media is also silent. The FBI appears to be doing nothing.

Rep. Scott Perry, a member of the Homeland Security subcommittee on cyber security, said Tuesday that the House Office of Inspector General tracked the network usage of Awan and his associates on House servers and found that a “massive” amount of data was flowing from the networks.

According to Perry, more than 5,700 logins by the five Awan associates were discovered on a single server within the House and 5,400 of those logins appeared unauthorized. That server, Perry said, belonged to then-Democratic Rep. Xavier Becerra, who is now attorney general in California.

The Becerra server was holding all or most of forty House Democrats’ data without their consent — Imran moved the data to that server. This is against House rules.

When Capitol police began their investigation, they asked for the image from AG Becerra and were given a fake image by Imran Awan as part of what appears to be a cover up. Rep. Perry said it appears to be a “deliberate attempt to conceal the activities that they knew were against House policy and the law.”

Perry said a criminal investigation by Capitol Police begun after the House Office of Inspector General reported its findings into Awan and his associates last year.

Perry also discussed how Capitol Police recovered a bag with a laptop featuring Wasserman Shultz’s initials from a phone booth after midnight in the Rayburn building about two months after House investigators barred Awan and his coterie from access to House computer networks.

Investigative reporter Luke Rosiak explained that Imran Awan spent three months in Pakistan with full access to House data. He claimed he was doing the job for which he was paid while abroad.

Texas Rep. Louie Gohmert’s priceless reaction as Luke Rosiak exposes Imran Awan spent 3 months in Pakistan accessing server. pic.twitter.com/dmQRamTA0h — RepealObamacare🇺🇸 (@SIDSexposed) October 11, 2017

It looks like Awan stole the identity of an intelligence staffer linked to Andre Carson.

.@lukerosiak describing #Awan‘s secret email address. Awan may have stole the identity of an intelligence staffer linked to Andre Carson. pic.twitter.com/O0HzLS93NF — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) October 10, 2017

Republicans and Democrats knew and know this is going on and House leadership has refused to do a thing. There are no committees and there is evidence the FBI is doing nothing.

Imran Awan’s own family said he was sending House equipment to Pakistan where he was selling it. Imran had ties to an Iranian with ties to Hezbollah. That man, a doctor, is on the lam to avoid trial for medical fraud.

RepScottPerry asked Pat Sowers, House IT expert 12 years, about the Dropbox used by Awan. Sower said it is not authorized by the House and “can be exploited.” When asked if a movement of Terabytes of information uploaded to a Dropbox could have been sold by the Awans, Sower said ‘yes’.

Rep. Gohmert summed up towards the end of the hearing, “It appears the Awans have falsified vouchers…” possibly created ghost employees.” Imran did work for House members while in Pakistan remotely “this is staggering,” said Gohmert.