Corrupt ‘Law Enforcement Official’ Illegally Leaked Michael Cohen’s SARs

The government is endlessly corrupt. Another case came up this evening. A law enforcement official leaked Michael Cohen’s confidential Suspicious Activity Reports (SARs), the New Yorker reports. The leaker broke the law but feels justified about what s/he did and spoke with the magazine.

Michael Cohen apparently used a shell company to accept funds from various corporations that had business before the administration.

The official leaker told the magazine s/he “had grown alarmed after being unable to find two important reports on Cohen’s financial activity in a government database.”

“The official, worried that the information was being withheld from law enforcement, released the remaining documents.”

This isn’t how America works. It isn’t how law enforcement works.

What the person said is a crock. There are procedures and channels this person was supposed to use. But this person chose to do whatever s/he wanted.

Whoever the leaker is, s/he gave them to the porn lawyer Michael Avenatti. That was unnecessary. Cohen is entitled to NOT be tried in the media by a porn lawyer.

The missing reports are a concern if it’s even true.

The New Yorker article indicted and convicted Cohen throughout the rest of the piece.

The leaker needs to be indicted. The official is already setting up the pity party. It will likely work since as long as the law is broken in favor of the left, the left is okay with illegal.

This is what the leaker said at the end of the article:

According to fincen, disclosing a sar is a federal offense, carrying penalties including fines of up to two hundred and fifty thousand dollars and imprisonment for up to five years. The official who released the suspicious-activity reports was aware of the risks, but said fears that the missing reports might be suppressed compelled the disclosure. “We’ve accepted this as normal, and this is not normal,” the official said. “Things that stand out as abnormal, like documents being removed from a system, are of grave concern to me.” Of the potential for legal consequences, the official said, “To say that I am terrified right now would be an understatement.”

The person needs to pay for this illegal act. We can’t keep letting these people get away with leaking highly confidential information. If Cohen is guilty of pay-to-play, he needs to pay too. But he deserves a fair trial. The chances of him getting a fair trial now are growing slim.