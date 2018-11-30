Corsi Accuses Robert Mueller of Withholding Exculpatory Evidence

Jerome Corsi spoke to The Daily News Foundation and accused Robert Mueller’s team of withholding exculpatory evidence from the grand jury when they indicted him.

Actually, if true, that’s ruthless but legal. Grand juries are wholly unAmerican in that the only ones they hear from are the prosecutors and the only evidence they get is what prosecutors give them. That’s why you can indict a ham sandwich.

Still, Chuck Ross at Daily Caller writes that the DOJ does have a policy that “when a prosecutor conducting a grand jury inquiry is personally aware of substantial evidence that directly negates the guilt of a subject of the investigation, the prosecutor must present or otherwise disclose such evidence to the grand jury before seeking an indictment against such a person.”

“While a failure to follow the Department’s policy should not result in dismissal of an indictment, appellate courts may refer violations of the policy to the Office of Professional Responsibility for review.” THE EXCULPATORY EVIDENCE The alleged exculpatory evidence comes in the form of tweets. Mueller suspects Corsi and his friend Roger Stone are backchannels to the allegedly Russia-tied hacker/leaker Julian Assange. Mueller presented tweets between Corsi and Trump ally Roger Stone to the grand jury that raise suspicions. However there were other tweets in their possession they ignored. Corsi says they are exculpatory. One email references a promise Assange made to release Clinton emails during a presser in 2016. Assange released nothing and Corsi sent a text message to Stone expressing his disappointment. “Assange made a fool of himself,” Corsi wrote to Stone on Oct. 4, 2016. “Has nothing or he would have released it. Total BS hype.” Stone, who provided the text to TheDCNF, said it provides further evidence that Corsi did not have an actual link to WikiLeaks. The special counsel seems to believe Corsi and Stone were conduits to Assange who they say is a backchannel to Russian hackers. THE REAL CONTACT WITH ASSANGE? Stone claims that a left-wing comedian/talk show host named Randy Credico was providing him with vague updates about WikiLeaks’ plans to release anti-Clinton information. “Julian Assange has kryptonite on Hillary,” Credico texted to Stone on Aug. 27, 2016. “Hillary’s campaign will die this week,” he wrote on Oct. 1, 2016. Credico suggested in some text messages that his WikiLeaks contact was a lawyer for the group who he called one of his best friends.

“If Assange has the goods on Hillary, he ought just to drop the goods,” Corsi tweeted on Oct. 2, 2016, after Assange announced a planned press conference. “Otherwise, he’s going to make a fool of himself.”

“So Assange made a fool of Himself,” Corsi tweeted two days later, after Assange failed to release any information on Clinton. “Had zero, or he would have released it. Will take grassroots on Internet to get truth out & beat Hillary.”

Prosecutors didn’t believe Corsi and Stone and Corsi believes Mueller held back those emails to get the desired result from the grand jury.

He has a new book titled, Silent No More, in which he gives his 1st person account of the 40 hour “inquisition” he underwent with Mueller’s team. Corsi said he will file criminal complaints with Acting AG Whitaker against the DOJ and Mueller.

The right-wing journalist said he won’t swear to a lie:

“I’m not going to lie swearing to God in front of a federal judge…there’s where #’Mueller is…I’ll spend the rest of my life in jail and I’ll die in jail.” – Jerome Corsi I’ll have an extended live interview with Corsi and his lawyer Larry Klayman Monday on ⁦@newsmax⁩. pic.twitter.com/FgyztDXBCr — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) November 30, 2018

HE NEEDS HELP

I’m preparing for MUELLER to indict me. LEGAL DEFENSE FUND on https://t.co/027rN0KStX at https://t.co/Q1zxnHblsO … … … … … … … … … DropBox, also linked on https://t.co/g9MjyVUWd4 is my PayPal https://t.co/ZO2ncLRrRY account as an alternative. Thx for PRAYERS pic.twitter.com/xjbQaJyUP5 — Jerome R. Corsi, Ph.D. (@jerome_corsi) November 30, 2018

