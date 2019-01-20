Cortez Asked About Anti-Semitic Women’s March, Blames Trump

Two of the most notable Women’s March organizers, Linda Sarsour and Tamika Mallory, have been rabid supporters of Louis Farrakhan, leader of the hate group, The Nation of Islam. They refuse to renounce him, even though he calls Jews “termites” and Satanic.

The co-president of the womens’ march refuses to affirm Israel’s right to exist— saying “everyone has a right to exist…I just don’t feel that everyone has a right to exist at the disposal of another group.”

Alexandria Mao-Cortez Blames Trump

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was asked about the anti-Semitic theme of the Women’s March, and her answer was incoherent. She started talking about the “valid” concerns of anti-Semitism in the White House.

The President has a Jewish family, and he has recognized Jerusalem as the Capital of Israel. He is there for the Jewish community.

There is no question the Women’s March refuses to abandon their love for BDS, the terror-tied boycott movement.