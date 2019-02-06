Cory Booker Asks Idiotic Questions of District Court Nominee

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) embarrassed himself while questioning D.C. Circuit Circuit Court of Appeals nominee Neomi Rao during her confirmation hearing.

Booker asked, “Have you ever had any LGBTQ law clerks?”

Rao responded, “Senator, I’ve yet to be a judge. I don’t have law clerks.”

Her next answer was terrific when Booker asked about LGBTs on her current staff.

“To be honest I don’t know the sexual orientation of my staff. I take people as they come irrespective of their race, ethnicity, sexual orientation. I treat people as individuals. Those are the values I grew up with and those are the values I would apply if confirmed,” she said.

“I treat people as individuals”.

Why is this numbskull asking about her employees’ personal lives? Who cares as long as they can do the job?

BOOKER USED A RELIGIOUS TEST ON MS. RAO

He asked her if she thought “gay relationships are immoral.” Her answer was, “I do not.”

Then he wanted to know if she thought it was a sin. She said she puts her religious views aside for her position. This is the rest of the ridiculous dialogue:

“So you’re not willing to say whether you believe it is sinful for a man — for two men — to be married?” the senator pressed once again.

“No,” Rao responded.

“Excuse me?” Booker said.

“My response is that these personal views are ones that I would put to one side. Whatever my personal views are on the subject, I would faithfully follow the precedent of the Supreme Court,” the nominee said.

Senator Cruz blasted him for it:

“We’ve seen a growing pattern among Senate Democrats of hostility to religious faith. I have to say I was deeply troubled a few minutes ago to hear questioning of a nominee, asking your personal views on what is sinful,” he said.

“In my view that has no business in this committee. Article Six of the Constitution says there should be no religious test for any public office.”