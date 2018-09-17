Cory Booker Dog Whistles for ‘Revolution’, Blood of Patriots and Tyrants”

Maxine Waters received an award at the Congressional Black Caucus Annual Legislative Conference in Washington, D.C. on Friday. Hysteric Cory Booker used his introduction of the congresswoman to call for a “revolution”.

He wants to see his version of a statist “tree of liberty” stained with the “blood of patriots and tyrants.”

This is a dog whistle for open revolution. Disgracefully, he twisted the words of the Founding Fathers to do it. This leftist is calling himself a ‘patriot’ — the opposite of what he is. That is how leftists gain permanent control.

QUOTING THOMAS JEFFERSON TO CALL FOR REVOLUTION BY LEFTISTS

The senator couched it in terms of Thomas Jefferson calling for a “little rebellion now and then”, but this was more than a dog whistle. Make no mistake, he is as far left as Bernie Sanders whose group is actually called, ‘Revolution’.

“I really want to say something about the congresswomen. There are a lot of incredible young leaders emerging all across our country, and that is really important that we get new blood, new opportunities,” Booker said. “But there is something to be said about folks who have been steady in their work and in their fight for years and years and years.”

“We are in need, and this something that Jefferson even talked about, the need for us to always have a revolutionary spirit in this country. We are in need of a revolution,” Booker said.

“I hold it that a little rebellion, now and then, is a good thing, and as necessary in the political world as storms in the physical,” Thomas Jefferson wrote in a letter to James Madison on January 30, 1787, about Shays’ Rebellion, an armed uprising in Massachusetts.

In another letter about Shays’ Rebellion, Jefferson also wrote, “The tree of liberty must be refreshed from time to time with the blood of patriots and tyrants.”

We are already engaged in a revolution but half the country seems to be unaware. Booker likely wants to make sure African-Americans join in. He’s probably calling for a race war.

Booker acts like he’s stupid, but don’t be fooled, that’s merely a persona.