Cory Booker Says Trump Has to Resign, Moore Might Harass Pages

Al Franken is being dragged out of Congress kicking and screaming but the left is portraying him as honorable for resigning after they set up a Lynch mob to attack him. He hasn’t actually resigned yet so we will have to see if it happens.

With this new tactic, you are watching the 2018 and 2020 plan to destroy Republicans. It doesn’t matter what is true or not true.

Cory Booker is a presidential hopeful and he already kick-started the plot during an interview for VICE. He was in Alabama to manipulate voters there.

He hit both Moore and Trump.

Booker told VICE: “I just watched Sen. Al Franken do the honorable thing and resign from his office. My question is, why isn’t Donald Trump doing the same thing — who has more serious allegations against him, with more women who have come forward. The fact pattern on him is far more damning than the fact pattern on Al Franken,” he said.

Unsurprisingly, Booker wants the President to resign.

“Why hasn’t Donald Trump come forward and said, ‘You know what, in this climate, at this point in this country, I’m going to resign from my position just like Al Franken,” Booker said.

About the unproven claims of Moore been banned from a mall, Booker said he was guilty.

“If a person is banned from a mall they should definitely not be in the United States Senate,” Booker said, referring to reports that Moore had been banned from a local mall decades before because of his interactions with young girls.

Idiot Booker also said he was “absolutely” concerned that if Moore were elected he would harass Senate pages, the teenagers that work as Senate interns on Capitol Hill.

The Democrats have worn out all the pages for years.

“I am worried, there are former pages that are showing worry, there are Republican senators that are worried — we’re all worried about this nightmare of a person that could come to the United States senate,” he said.

Democrats are as pure as the snow that fell on New York. Just ask Chris Matthews. He says “the worst thing you can say about Democrats is they’re too pure.”